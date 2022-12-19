Shakira stuns in black lace to show birthday love

Shakira is stunning in black lace as she shows major birthday love to a close friend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

As the 2022 Fifa World Cup came to a dramatic finish, Shakira wished a longtime friend a happy birthday.

Typically, the Colombian-born hip-shaking sensation would be in the middle of the action as the unofficial queen of the World Cup for most of her career.

As fans might recall, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) became the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Before that, she performed Hips Don’t Lie in 2006 for the soccer tournament with Wyclef Jean.

Shakira was supposed to resume her role as a World Cup entertainer in Qatar this year.

However, Shakira dropped out at the last minute, possibly due to her looming legal case with Spain.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Instead, Shakira has cheered on the event from the sidelines, sharing nostalgic posts from past World Cup performances.

Shakira gave her friend a very public birthday wish featuring an old picture of the two on her Instagram. She also posted a birthday message in Spanish with a caption accompanying the post.

Shakira stuns in black lace for a birthday wish

The picture posted by Shakira for her 77.8 million Instagram followers showed the Hips Don’t Lie singer smiling with her arm around her dear friend.

Shakira smiled with her light brown hair in a side part and loose waves. She had a stunning piece of jewelry in her hair, containing her curls and adding some sparkle.

The talented performer rocked a black lace top with spaghetti straps and bronzed skin for the cheerful image.

Shakira’s caption translated to, “Remembering you on your day dear friend. Happy Birthday.”

The man of the hour was Alejandro Sanz, a Spanish native who has amassed an impressive 22 Latin Grammy awards. He has the honor of being Spain’s most successful singer of all time.

As a talented singer in her own right, it isn’t surprising that Shakira would be friends with Alejandro.

It also doesn’t come as much of a shock that brands have selected Shakira singer to serve as their face.

Shakira joins Burberry for holiday season

One such brand includes Burberry, who chose Shakira and Nigerian superstar Burna Boy for their holiday campaign.

Shakira dazzled in a sheer and sparkly ensemble with Burberry symbols featured prominently.

The Burberry campaign, The Night Before, was based on the famous poem, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

The holiday campaign showed Shakira strutting against a neutral background with Burberry-wrapped presents flying around.

Readers can watch the visually stunning The Night Before by Burberry video above.