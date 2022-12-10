Shakira is sharing another World Cup throwback as she dances to thrill Brazil for a crowd of adoring fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Shakira’s track record as the queen of the World Cup has spanned decades for nearly as long as her career, and she just showed why she earned that title.

With the 2022 World Cup in full swing in Qatar, Shakira has consistently shown her past performances, of which she has had many.

At the end of November, Shakira shared a 2006 Hips Don’t Lie performance where she and Wyclef Jean entertained thousands at the closing World Cup ceremony.

Last week, Shakira honored her Throwback Thursday tradition with her 2010 World Cup performance in South Africa. At the 2010 World Cup, she unveiled Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the FIFA official song of the World Cup.

This week, Shakira shared her rousing performance of Dare (La La La) at the 2014 World Cup, as the songstress has gone down the list of epic shows at the sporting event.

Shakira used her Instagram to share a gorgeous montage featuring her infectious beats, passionate moves, and distinct voice from the 2014 World Cup.

Shakira shakes her hips at the 2014 World Cup

The clip started with Shakira shaking her hips in a larger-than-life black and red scarf as the music began. Shakira grabbed the mic as the singing commenced, with Brazilian drummers providing the musical accompaniment for the show.

The camera panned to the monstrous crowd of passionate fans who came to see Shakira shake her hips and sing her hits.

Next, the montage skipped to a daytime performance where Shakira wore a red see-through dress with pieces of fabric covering parts of her body. She grabbed the drumsticks and showed that she could also play the drums.

As the video progressed, Shakira appeared in other skimpy attire, dancing barefoot and entertaining the masses.

The post was certainly a reminder of Shakira’s talent and the impact she made during the 2014 World Cup.

The throwback video also showed that Shakira was still capable of entertaining her fans, even if she wasn’t able to be at the World Cup this year.

Shakira’s dance workouts

As fans can tell from Shakira’s posts, dancing has served her well, keeping her cardiovascular health in check while promoting a toned and trim figure.

Her friend and trainer Anna Kaiser told Shape that she alternates and provides Shakira with “45 minutes of muscular endurance burnout” on some days or “barre meets Pilates meets core conditioning” on others.

Shakira has worked with her friend Anna as her trainer for over a decade, and Anna has tailored workouts with Shakira, where dancing is the main component.