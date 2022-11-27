Shakira is shaking her hips in a passionate dance wearing a fiery ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Shakira returned to her hip-shaking roots with a passionate dance in a skin-baring ensemble including a pair of in fiery pants.

Shakira treated her 77.4 million Instagram followers to a post-Thanksgiving routine, possibly to burn some casserole calories.

The post featured Shakira and a lucky gentleman as the two danced closely with Shakira’s music playing in the background.

She started the video with her back to the camera, facing her dance partner. The two briefly danced before she pushed him away and took centerstage, facing the camera.

Shakira swung her head around, adding life to her vibrant tresses and getting into the music.

With half-closed eyes, Shakira lip-synched the words to her song and moved her arms and hips. After a quick solo dance, Shakira’s partner re-emerged from the other side of the frame, grabbing her hips and completing the dance with a smile.

Shakira looks fantastic in a braless and fiery dance

Shakira looked exquisite for her impromptu dance session in a skintight black bodysuit, showing major skin.

Black cutouts lined the front of the garment with thick metal circles keeping the fabric in place. Even with the hip-shaking that ensued, Shakira stayed secure in her ensemble. She paired the black bodysuit with flaming hot pants made with fire designs. The loose silk pants allowed Shakira to move freely, something she took full advantage of in the clip.

Shakira exhibited her natural beauty with a fresh face as she moved to the beat. Her lavish locks were parted slightly to the side and cascaded down her back as she busted a move.

Although she may be embroiled in a legal battle with Spain, who has alleged she might truly be a Beautiful Liar, Shakira has put on a brave face and maintained her innocence. She has also continued to serve as the face for famous brands, including Burberry.

Shakira stars in Burberry’s 2022 holiday campaign

Shakira has been a household name for decades, but she told Vogue that her recent Burberry campaign was her first experience of this kind with such a notable brand. She starred in the Burberry 2022 holiday campaign called The Night Before with Nigerian celebrity Burna Boy.

Shakira explained, “I’m honestly so thrilled about it – it’s the first time I’ve done a fashion campaign like this and Burberry is such an iconic brand.”

Shakira lent her famous figure to the brand, rocking a sheer dress with diamond embellishments featuring Burberry symbols.

Shakira continued, “To me Burberry is elegance personified, and timeless – fashion is such an ever changing world, always evolving. Burberry manages to evolve with the time.”