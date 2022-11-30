Shakira is reliving her epic World Cup performance and song which quickly became a global hit, with an assortment of bikini top performances. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Shakira‘s hips don’t lie, nor does her track record of serving killer looks while giving World Cup performances that captivate.

The Beautiful Liar singer took her Instagram to share a clip of her previous World Cup magic.

Hips Don’t Lie served as the background music to the track as the singer posted a montage of her most sizzling performances, which typically featured bikini tops and sparkles.

This year, Shakira undoubtedly has a lot on her plate, with a legal situation in Spain and the dissolution of her longtime relationship with soccer star Gerard Pique. The singer has kept positive, sharing sultry dance videos and expressing gratitude to her millions of fans.

Shakira’s latest post was no exception, as she got nostalgic about simpler times.

Fans joined in on the nostalgia, offering Shakira 818k likes and numerous comments.

Shakira shakes hips for World Cup throwbacks

As fans may recall, Shakira’s 2010 song Waka Waka, became the theme song for the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Taking things back further, Shakira performed with Wyclef Jean at the closing World Cup ceremony in Brazil.

Shakira started the montage with the Wyclef Jean performance as she shook her hips in orange. She wore an orange bikini top and palazzo pants that allowed her to move to the beat with the theme of the song.

Next, the clip changed to Shakira rocking another massive crowd wearing a crystal-embellished top and blue skirt.

Shakira’s caption read, “Remembering World Cup Magic #WorldCup.”

The singer was supposed to perform at the 2022 Qatar World Cup but stepped back days before the soccer tournament began.

Shakira’s Instagram post will have to suffice for those with a Shakira craving.

Shakira’s Super Bowl workout and diet

Hip-shaking hasn’t been the only thing that has kept Shakira in top form, although she did incorporate the moves into her workout regime.

Her trainer, Anna Kaiser, spoke with Marie Claire about the preparations Shakira underwent for her 2020 Super Bowl performance.

Leading up to the big performance, Shakira cut out dairy and sugar and ate extremely healthily with vegetables in every color.

Shakira also did grueling HIIT sessions six days a week, lasting 45 to 60 minutes. She incorporated dancing, swimming, and strength training into her exercise routines.

Anna explained, “She will make some of the movements her own, adding flair with her hips. Even though it’s super intense, she’s still having fun!”

The Super Bowl has come and gone, but Shakira looks better than ever.