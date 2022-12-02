Shakira shared another nostalgic post as the World Cup continues, notably missing her presence. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

For years, Shakira has been a mainstay at the World Cup, a global soccer tournament where she has served as the voice and entertainment.

Unfortunately, Shakira has had a challenging year, including a breakup with her longtime soccer player boyfriend, Gerard Pique, and a tax fraud battle with Spain.

With these things in mind, it wasn’t surprising that Shakira dropped out from her World Cup performance at the last moment, an event where she reigned supreme.

But just because Shakira dropped out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup performance, that didn’t mean she couldn’t reminisce about past years. And that was what Shakira’s latest Instagram post did.

The Colombian-born hip-shaking machine used Throwback Thursday as an excuse to reveal a performance from 2010 in South Africa.

Shakira wore tribal attire, surrounded by throngs of dancers as she moved her body and sang one of her songs, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which became the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Shakira stuns in South Africa World Cup throwback

The Hips Don’t Lie songstress wore a stylish bikini top with geometric patterns and glow-in-the-dark features that allowed her to be visible when the lights dimmed on stage.

Shakira danced on a circular stage with lines of dancers forming larger circles and surrounding the stage. The performance had impressive lighting and special effects, which is to be expected of such a monument occasion like the World Cup.

The bare-foot beauty showed off her moves in a flowing skirt that allowed her to move freely. The beautiful skirt featured native flowers and dangling strings, which moved with Shakira, creating a stunning illusion.

Shakira’s caption read, “Memories of #SouthAfrica2010 #WorldCup #tbt.”

Although the singer has hit a rough patch, not all news surrounding the songstress has been negative. She landed a new deal with Burberry just in time for the holidays.

Shakira serves as Burberry’s face for The Night Before

Burberry recruited Shakira and Nigerian superstar Burna Boy to create a holiday ad campaign for the luxury brand. The campaign, The Night Before, was a play on the famous poem, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

In the campaign, Burna Boy served as Santa, rocking a Burberry jacket and a sack full of goodies featuring the iconic brand’s print. He trudged through the snow, dropping Burberry-wrapped presents before reaching Shakira, who looked divine in a sheer ensemble.

Shakira donned a high ponytail as she walked in a see-through gown covered in embellishments and icons that represented Burberry.

Fans can check out the visually stunning The Night Before by Burberry above.