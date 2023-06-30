International superstar Shakira is the mermaid we’ve always wanted — as she shares the awe-inspiring visuals of her new music video for the song “Copa Vacía” with Manuel Turizo.

In a teaser post and the full video, Shakira showcased herself as a stunning mermaid, turning heads with her unique style and enchanting presence.

In the mesmerizing clip, the Colombian singer is seen singing effortlessly, her voice echoing through the underwater world as she gracefully glides past Manuel Turizo.

Turizo, submerged beneath the water’s surface, exudes an air of mystery, dressed in an unbuttoned white shirt and jeans. His presence adds a touch of intrigue to the ethereal scene.

The enchantment continues as Turizo pulls Shakira out of the water using a net, revealing a striking black sandy beach as the backdrop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As the camera pans out, we witness the Argentine singer cradling Shakira delicately in his arms, creating a captivating image.

Shakira, known for her bold fashion choices, once again pushes boundaries with her mesmerizing mermaid transformation.

Her choice to go braless in the clip highlights her confidence and fearlessness in embracing her natural beauty. The silver coral branch escovering her breasts adds a whimsical element that perfectly complements her unique style.

The pop icon’s vibrant pink hair serves as a visual feast for the eyes, adding a playful touch to the overall enchanting aesthetic. With this daring color choice, Shakira effortlessly showcases her ability to seamlessly blend fashion and artistry.

You can watch the full video below:

As Shakira continues to push artistic boundaries and captivate audiences with her mesmerizing visuals, “Copa Vacia” proves to be a feast for the senses.

With her unique style, vocal prowess, and the magical world she brings to life, it’s clear that Shakira’s latest music video will be one to remember.