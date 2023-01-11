Shakira looked pretty in pink as she promoted her upcoming performance with Bizarrap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Shakira returned to social media with a bang, striking a pose and hinting at an upcoming performance.

After dropping out of the World Cup in November, the singer has been keeping things relatively low-key. She has been facing some legal issues with Spain, which may have played a role in her withdrawal from the concert.

However, Shakira showed she knew how to drum up publicity with her new Instagram share, which featured a different energy.

Shakira has become a worldwide-known star thanks to her Latin-infused music and seductive dance moves, but her recent social media post showed a trendier side to the star.

The purpose of Shakira’s post, shared with her 78.3 million followers, was to promote an upcoming performance.

Shakira’s performance with Bizarrap is set to be a huge hit, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

The singer received 5.6 million likes for the post, which was a testament to the excitement surrounding the spectacle.

Shakira stuns in pink and green outfit to promote performance

Shakira looked fabulous in a pink two-piece as she posed against a stylish wall with Bizarrap by her side.

Shakira rocked a lacy pink bra that highlighted her curves. She paired the pink lace bra with high-waisted satin pants. The singer took her outfit to the next level with a green Versace robe decorated with gold chains.

The combination of colors and textures created an overall romantic feel.

Shakira wore soft-glam makeup, which perfectly complimented the colorful ensemble. Her signature thick tresses were straight, with hair cascading to her waist.

Meanwhile, Bizarrap had a chic and casual vibe with a blue Gucci jacket.

For those out of the loop, Bizarrap gained fame as an Argentinian DJ with a specialization in trap music. He has enjoyed incredible popularity with the younger generations, and that influence could extend to Shakira’s music.

Shakira’s hip-shaking fitness

It probably doesn’t surprise fans that dancing plays a huge role in achieving Shakira’s toned figure.

Shakira’s longtime personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, spoke with Shape about Shakira’s workout habits.

Anna offered specifics, revealing Shakira would sometimes do “45 minutes of muscular endurance burnout.”

On other days, Shakira did “barre meets Pilates meets core conditioning” on others.

Shakira turned things up a notch for the Super Bowl performance that she did with Jennifer Lopez. To prepare for the performance, Shakira added adding squats, lying dumbbell pullovers, and sliding triceps push-ups to her routine.

Shakira’s dancing workouts have clearly worked wonders for the singer and megastar.