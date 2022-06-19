Shakira in skintight spandex shows off amazing abs for new dance show

Shakira blows a kiss at the premiere of Disney’s Zootopia. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Shakira shows her hips don’t lie as she shows off her dance moves in a viral video.

The stunning singer rocked tight spandex with a cropped jacket before she takes the judge’s seat on her new NBC series Dancing with Myself.

In the series, a group of dancers compete against each other with high-energy dance routines and challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, which includes Shakira.

Shakira shows off her dance moves in a sultry outfit

The Colombian songstress is effortlessly chic in a video, challenging her followers to learn the dance routine.

“Learn this dance. Post your video. Tune in to see if you’re featured!” the caption reads.

The 45-year-old legend is the most notable dancer joining the Dancing with Myself panel.

She will sit alongside social media sensation Liza Koshy and Nick Jonas, who was a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

The Whenever, Wherever singer is also on board as an executive producer on the new NBC series.

Shakira, who has sold over 80 million records, is producing her 12th studio album while working on her new series.

The lead single Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro is Shakira’s 16th No. 1 single and the video has clocked over 100 million views on YouTube.

When she appeared on The Tonight Show for a dance challenge, she spoke about putting her children first.

“I don’t put out music too often,” she said, continuing: “To me, it’s a priority to dedicate time to my kids. But when I do it, I focus.”

Shakira is newly single after splitting from Gerard Piqué

The Colombian singer shocked fans when she confirmed her split from footballer boyfriend, 35, following a 12-year relationship and two children together.

Shakira gave birth to the couple’s first son Milan in 2013 and their second son Sasha in 2015.

The joint statement read: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The former couple’s split comes after the footballer was rumored to have been having an affair.

Shakira hinted at relationship drama in her latest hit song Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro, in which she sings: “To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn’t listen; I realized that your love is false.”