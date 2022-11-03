Shakira put on a brave face and channeled Wonder Woman in one of her Halloween costumes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Shakira may be fighting for her freedom, but for Halloween, she chose a different kind of fighter as she dressed up as the superhero Wonder Woman.

Shakira posted her costumes for the enjoyment of her 76.9 million fans and followers on the Instagram platform.

The Colombian beauty received more than 2 million likes for her efforts.

As Shakira revealed in her caption, Wonder Woman was actually her first-ever Halloween costume. That meant that 2022 was a walk down memory lane for the talented musician, who had already rocked the ensemble as a child.

Luckily for Shakira, superheroes never go out of style, so the costume maintains relevant in the current day.

Shakira put on a brave face as she struck a pose in a dark-colored wig and flexed her muscles.

Shakira gives her best Wonder Woman impression

The Hips Don’t Lie singer wore the red, blue, and gold attire that Wonder Woman has made famous over the years. Shakira paired her colorful skirt with gold chrome boots and a matching headpiece. She rocked soft glam makeup and wore bright blue colored contacts.

Shakira posted a caption in Spanish and English, appealing to her multi-lingual fanbase.

She wrote, “From cheerleader to super hero. Btw Wonder Woman was my very first costume! Halloween, the perfect excuse to fulfill childhood dreams!”

As for Shakira, she could certainly use superhero strength with a lot going on in her personal life.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Shakira and her footballer beau, Gerard Pique, called it quits after 12 years together. The couple broke things off as rumors of infidelity circulated. The singer also faces eight years in prison after Spain accused her of failing to pay the appropriate amount of taxes.

Shakira’s new music and album news

As Shakira fans know, the Laundry Service singer has not dropped a new album since 2017.

Shakira told Elle, “I have a full album’s worth of music that I’m so excited about. And some songs you’ll hear imminently, some are collaborations.”

One of those songs was Shakira’s collaboration with Ozuna, Monotonia.

Shakira added, “But I’m really, really thrilled about not only the body of work that I have right now to share with the people who are waiting for it.”

The singer explained that she had songs in English and Spanish and that the recording process had been cathartic during chaotic times.

However, Shakira stopped short at announcing a release date and simply shared that she had a lot of material.