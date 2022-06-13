Shakira fans blast Jennifer Lopez as they argue over who is a bigger deal

Fans of Shakira gave their opinions on her and Jennifer Lopez’s joint Super Bowl performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/GTCRFOTO

Fans of Colombian singer Shakira have stepped in to defend her after the release of Jennifer Lopez’s tell-all documentary.

Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime documentary premiered last week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City and will officially be released on Netflix on June 14.

The film centers on the ups and downs of the megastar’s successful career, with a strong behind-the-scenes focus on her halftime performance at the 2020 Super Bowl – where she shared the stage with co-headliner, Shakira.

JLo said having two headliners was ‘worst idea in the world’

In a scene from the documentary, the Hustlers star was shown planning out the show with her music director and worrying about the limited amount of time that she would have on stage.

“We have six f**king minutes,” JLo said. “We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left. But, there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f**kng revue. We have to sing our message.”

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl,” she continued. “It was the worst idea in the world.”

Another scene in the documentary showed both Shakira and Lopez discussing how much time they would each have on the Super Bowl stage. Lopez communicated clear frustration over the ordeal of having to split the limited time between two performers.

“I know that the Super Bowl people want us to be weaved throughout the show. I haven’t had a confirmation about how many minutes I’m going to have,” Shakira told Lopez.

“Let me address that really quick. They said 12 minutes,” Lopez responded. “I got kind of a good confirmation that we could have an extra minute or two, so now we’re at, like, 13, 14 minutes. I think, Shakira, what we should have is you should have half the time and I should have half. If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f**king done.”

Fans of Shakira took aim at JLo regarding their halftime show

After Lopez revealed she was unhappy about performing alongside Shakira for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, fans of the Colombian artist took to social media to defend her.

“She’s right shakira should’ve done it alone,” one fan said.

she’s right shakira should’ve done it alone https://t.co/ya8axjIrEy — adam ✯ (@hourIyrollins) June 9, 2022

“And I remember when she posted the promo posted with her alone while Shakira posted the one with both of them. The energy was clear from the beginning,” another fan said regarding Shakira’s mature character.

And I remember when she posted the promo poster with her alone while Shakira posted the one with both of them. The energy was clear from the beginning https://t.co/YqEHoZjhNS — IGNITE ➿ (@Vanguard_James) June 9, 2022

“Shakira ate her up that’s why she’s mad, but she is right though. Shakira should have done the show all by herself.”

Shakira ate her up that’s why she’s mad, but she is right though. Shakira should have done the show all by herself https://t.co/1J7OCXImqA — SlayShak (@WorldShakifans) June 9, 2022

Another user reposted a comment that read, “Shakira is on her own level. She’s rarely viewed over artists as competition. The thing that’s refreshing about Shakira is that she’s very bubbly and humble. She has a personality that easily makes her likeable and she’s not on the tabloids a lot due to big scandals and crazy foolishness like other celebrities are. JLo on the other hand…chile… she needs to sit the he** down and take that up with the NFL, not Shakira.”

The most accurate take on Shakira and Jlo pic.twitter.com/B1mXB7Bcap — Risbek (@iamrisbek) June 12, 2022

Fans of both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez can see more of the behind-the-scenes moments in Halftime, premiering Tuesday on Netflix.