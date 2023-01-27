Shakira continued to put on a brave face in the face of adversity as she smiled and danced to her new song.

The Colombian native has had a difficult time with a breakup and ongoing tax fraud case, but any internal struggles haven’t shown externally.

The singer has recorded music and fulfilled her obligations, although she did drop out of a World Cup closing ceremony performance in November.

After releasing a song with Ozuna called Monotonía, the songstress returned with another Spanish-language banger. As Monsters and Critics reported, Shakira has been promoting her most recent musical efforts on social media. She dropped a song with popular Argentinian DJ Bizarrap for a colorful collaboration that saw immediate success.

The song, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, spilled some tea and alluded to infidelity in Shakira’s previous relationship.

It seems Shakira’s efforts paid off because the song achieved number-one status before being dethroned by Miley Cyrus’ new song, Flowers. Interestingly enough, the subject matter of both pieces reportedly contained digs at longtime exes. Whereas Miley reportedly referenced her ex-husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, Shakira allegedly roasted her ex-partner, Gerard Pique.

Shakira dances to brand new song with Bizarrap

Shakira looked gorgeous in a long sleeve black crop top with cutouts along each arm as she danced in an Instagram post.

She wore dark track pants while dancing to her music in a spacious dance studio. Her thick and luscious light-brown hair was straight, with her bangs pulled back away from her face.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer appeared to be performing her version of a Merengue, and she referenced this fact in her caption.

Shakira’s sassy caption, written in Spanish, translated to, “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue!”

The overarching message in the post was about getting up and moving rather than feeling sad.

Dancing has been therapeutic for Shakira, and her hip-shaking moves helped make her a household name.

Not only has dancing been an outlet for the top-charting beauty, but it has also helped her stay in shape.

Shakira’s dance workout

Shakira had to get into shape to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez. Before she was a singer, Jennifer was known as a dancer, so Shakira had to turn things up a notch before the big performance to keep up with the wife of Ben Affleck.

Shakira’s trainer, Anna Kaiser, spoke to Vogue about the singer’s pre-Super Bowl routine.

Anna explained, “Shakira is really focused on consistency with her workouts—the strength, the cardio, the stamina, the power, the flexibility.”

As for specifics, Anna said she had Shakira do a staggering 90-minute dance interval workout with cardio and strength training.

Anna added, “She will make some of the movements her own, adding flair with her hips. Even though it’s super intense, she’s still having fun!”

It seems that Shakira’s hard work was worth the struggle.