Shakira celebrated her new music success with Bizarrap as the two claimed the top spot on Spotify worldwide. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Shakira celebrated a major milestone after topping another chart and showing why she has been relevant for more than two decades.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Shakira has been hyping up her latest musical efforts all week. Her latest release saw her team up with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap, a talented artist with a specialization in trap music.

Together, Bizarrap and Shakira created beautiful music with the DJ’s innovative style and the singer’s powerful vocals. The resulting content proved popular with listeners because the song went to number one worldwide on the Spotify charts. The song, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, has made headlines for multiple reasons.

Shakira and Bizarrap commemorated their success with a joint post on social media.

An Instagram post shared with Shakira’s many fans and followers showed the two lip-synching to their delightful collaboration. The post received lots of love in the form of 4 million likes and counting.

The clip featured the musical duo as they sang to the music with greenish light illuminating both artists.

Shakira wore a lacy pink top with high-waisted satin pants. She paired the pink two-piece with a green Versace robe featuring gold chains. Meanwhile, Bizarrap kept things trendy and casual with a blue Gucci jacket.

And while the number one status was certainly a win for Shakira, her choice of lyrics received some criticism.

Shakira reportedly trashes her ex in new song

The Los Angeles Times reported the translation of Shakira’s Spanish-language song, which allegedly took aim at her ex, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira made a series of comparisons, reportedly referencing Gerard’s new woman, Clara Chía Martí.

The publication translated Shakira’s lyrics: “No hard feelings, baby / I wish you the best with my supposed replacement. I’m worth two 22s / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

The publication also reported that some fans were upset with Shakira over the lyrics.

But Shakira has appeared to use her work to cope, creating new music and teaming up with fashion brands like Burberry.

Shakira serves as face of Burberry for The Night Before

Shakira teamed up with Burberry to create holiday magic through a campaign also featuring English rapper Burnaboy.

The video, called The Night Before, showed Shakira in a sheer Burberry dress with embellishments and brand-related detailing.

The Colombian hitmaker wore her blonde tresses in a ponytail as gifts surrounding her in a beautiful fashion.

The campaign, directed by Torso Solutions, was sure to get viewers in the holiday spirit.