Few people have enjoyed careers quite as long as Shakira, who has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Colombian native just dropped a couple of singles, including one with Karol G and another with Bizzarap. The latter single, titled Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, quickly went to number one before being dethroned by Miley Cyrus’ song Flowers.

However, just because Shakira lost number-one status didn’t mean her song wasn’t a smash.

Shakira hit the late-night television circuit, performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and doing an interview with the comedian.

To promote her single, Shakira shared a post with her 84.6 million Instagram followers.

The post featured a glimpse of Shakira’s leather-adorned performance ensemble for those who didn’t tune in to the show.

Shakira performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Bizzarap

Shakira was a visionary, choosing trendy designer Thierry Mugler for her performance attire. The Hips Don’t Lie singer wore one of Mugler’s famous bodysuits, previously seen on Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa.

She paired the bodysuit with black leather shorts and a garment that resembled cowboy chaps.

The songstress basked in purple light, with one hand on her hip and the other holding a microphone. Behind Shakira, her collaborator sat at a laptop, controlling the beats.

Shakira’s signature blonde locks featured a center part with tresses cascading to her waist. She demonstrated definite star energy as she performed on the show and entertained the crowd.

In her caption, Shakira expressed gratitude toward the audience for creating a supportive ambiance. The bilingual beauty extended thanks in her native Spanish and English, appealing to a wide array of fans.

She wrote, “Last night with @bizarrap at @fallontonight What an incredible audience. Just unforgettable!”

It was hard to ignore Shakira’s glowing skin and radiant beauty in her recent share.

Shakira shares the secret to her glowing skin

Shakira’s youthful appearance and perfect skin are a few of the singer’s admirable physical qualities.

She informed InStyle of her beauty secrets, with advice that anyone could try without breaking the bank. The singer recommended two affordable serums, touting the benefits of vitamins C and E.

Shakira explained, “A good way to prep your skin is to use a vitamin C serum, it does wonders — especially when my skin gets dehydrated.”

She continued, “If I’m super dry, I also layer on vitamin E — I just get capsules from the pharmacy and squeeze it right onto my skin.”

Another piece of advice aligned with modern conventions as the singer highlighted the importance of removing makeup.

If Shakira’s refreshed look was any indication, following her advice might add radiance to one’s skin.