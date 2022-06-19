Shailene Woodley leans back in crop top and bikini bottoms to ice injured ankle

Shailene Woodley at the 2019 CFDA Awards in the Brooklyn Museum. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Shailene Woodley is icing her ankle in tiny pants and a crop top in a sizzling photo.

The 30-year-old actress is getting in some necessary vacation time while in Morocco.

The Divergent actress recently split from NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers after they announced their engagement.

Shailene Woodley gets a tan in tiny pants and crop top

Woodley shared a photo with her Instagram followers from her trip to Morocco. In the caption, she explains how she ended up with an ankle injury.

“morocco, you’re incredible, but your tiny little 3” sneaky hidden steps everywhere are a real b***h,” she wrote.

In the photo, the 30-year-old can be seen soaking up some sun, wearing black bikini bottoms and a white crop top.

Pic credit: @shailenewoodley/Instagram

She wore a large straw hat to keep the sun away from her face, giving her followers a glimpse of the North African nation’s beauty with a picturesque backdrop.

A big pack of ice was resting on her left ankle but the actress is seemingly unbothered as she made a peace sign with her right hand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She recently shared a selfie from her bed showing off her fresh morning face.

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers back together?

Earlier this year, the Big Little Lies actress split from Aaron Rodgers for a second time in April. The former couple first reportedly ended their engagement in February.

However, a source told PEOPLE that their breakup was “amicable,” explaining that their relationship “just wasn’t working.”

“They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them,” the source said.

The two were then spotted spending time together, including in March attending a wedding.

However, a source told the publication in April that they had broken up again. “Shailene felt everything was on Aaron’s terms and it wasn’t making her happy.”

In February, the Green Bay Packers star seemingly denied the breakup reports and posted an Instagram message confessing his love for the actor alongside a photo of himself cuddled up to Woodley.

He wrote, “@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life.”

“Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like,” added Rodgers. “I love you and am grateful for you.”