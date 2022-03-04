Serena Williams is a vibe in green velvet Balmain minidress and matching jacket

Tennis star Serena Williams is one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Serena Williams dressed to impress in a dark green velvet mini dress while attending the Balmain Autumn-Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The tennis star has been keeping busy off the court after a leg injury forced Williams to withdraw from the 2021 US Open

She recently partnered with close friend Meghan Markle and her royal hubby Prince Williams for a virtual public event.

Williams is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and they share a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, born in 2017.

Serena Williams stuns in green velvet Balmain minidress and matching jacket

Serena sat in the front row at the Balmain show, grabbing attention with her stunning new look.

The tennis legend shared the photo with her 14.3 million Instagram followers, writing in the caption:

“It’s a vibe,” while tagging Olivier Rousteing, the Creative Director of Balmain.

She rocked a green velvet Balmain jacket over a cleavage-baring, fitted black tank top.

Serena paired the cropped blazer with a matching high-waisted velvet minidress.

In addition, she debuted a new blond bob hairstyle and wore a burgundy lipstick. She also wore oversized squared sunglasses, a silver necklace, and gold brass rings.

The Olympic gold medalist added a pair of black ankle boots that boosted her 5ft 9 frame, making the tennis icon a towering figure at the event.

The Balmain outfit features padding giving the athlete broad shoulders and square hips outlook.

Serena recently put her curves on display when she walked at the Off White tribute show for its late founder Virgil Abloh.

As previously reported, the legendary fashion designer died at 41 in November last year after quietly battling a rare form of cancer.

Serena shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her appearance at the fashion show, paying tribute to Abloh in the caption.

“I had an unbelievable time walking in the @off____white show … Virgil meant so much to me, and to walk in a collection that he was still a part of was something I could not miss. Thank you for the opportunity. I am so grateful to show love to my friend.”

Serena Williams puts the New York Times on blast

Serena Williams called out The New York Times earlier this week after they published an article about her venture fund using a photo of her sister, Venus.

The story was about how Serena Williams raised $111 million for a new venture fund, but they used the incorrect photo in their print edition.

Serena called out their unconscious bias for using the incorrect photo.

“No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough,” Williams said on Twitter on Wednesday, continuing:

“This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked.”

“You can do better, @nytimes,” the tennis star concluded the tweet.

No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/hvfCl5WUoz — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) March 2, 2022

The publication said they would issue a correction the following day, adding that the error did not appear in their online version of the story.