Serena Willians looked sensational on the red carpet for the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

The tennis legend spoke at the event after receiving the Jackie Robinson Sports Award.

She was pictured on the red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, in an all-black outfit.

Serena wore a custom gown by New York-based designer Brandon Blackwood that featured a thigh-high split.

The long-sleeve bodycon fit highlighted her athletic figure and featured a plunging neckline and semi-sheer bustier for a mixture of elegance and sex appeal.

Williams’s outfit was selected by her stylist Kesha McLeod. She accessorized the look with some dazzling jewelry that included diamond rings, dangling black and silver drop earrings, and a necklace for a sparkly finish.

Serena Williams stuns in a black gown at the NAACP event. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

Serena had her hair in gorgeous waves done by her hairstylist, Alexander Armand.

The athlete shared some photos before she set off for the event on her Instagram page.

“On my way to the @naacpimageawards but stopped for a quick pic 📸,” she wrote in the caption.

Serena celebrated the event on her IG page with a red carpet pic, writing, “Together, we are a team of trailblazers, and we represent what is possible, when you truly believe in yourself, and your potential, and follow your life and passion. Thank you @naacpimageawards.”

Serena Williams models her collection with Nike

The inactive tennis superstar put on stylish outfits from her Serena Williams Design Crew collection in collaboration with Nike.

On Instagram, she posed in a long-sleeved white top with Nike adorned across the chest and paired it with beige joggers.

She completed the look with black-and-white print socks and the SWDC X Nike’s Air Max 90 Futura.

Serena shared two photos with a different pose in the second in what appeared to be an art gallery.

Her shoes featured a prominent white Nike swoosh on the sides, along with red and different shades of beige.

The shoes are sustainable and made with repurposed leather and suede materials and retail for $150 on Nike’s website.

In another video, Serena modeled more outfits from her collection, writing in the Instagram caption, “Runway, but make it Serena Williams Design Crew x @nike. What’s your favorite look from the new collection? “

In the video, Serena stunned in a white Nike crop top and fitted shorts that featured hues of light pink and green.

She completed the look with a matching windbreaker jacket and white Nike shoes and socks. The athlete also rocked a navy blue outfit that featured cargo-style pants and a fitted long-sleeve top in the video.

Serena Williams starred in a historic Rémy Martin commercial

Earlier this month, Serena Williams starred in the first Superbowl commercial for the cognac brand Rémy Martin.

In the ad clip, the beauty wore a varsity jacket and purple hoody as she walked through a football tunnel.

She gave a speech to a football team about striving for excellence before being served an iced glass of cognac.