Selma Blair warms up for Dancing with the Stars by stretching in her ‘happy room’

Selma Blair shows off her flexibility while stretching ahead of DWTS performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Selma Blair demonstrated her flexibility in a sizzling Instagram Story posted ahead of her Dancing with the Stars performance.

The stunning actress left little to the imagination when she shared the image with her 3.1 million followers.

With her leg raised over her head, Selma rested her foot on her fireplace mantle as she stretched out her hamstrings.

Barefoot and makeup-free, she appeared to be ready to work on her dance moves in a lavender tank top and matching striped spandex shorts.

The adorable workout set made the perfect pre-performance outfit allowing Selma to stretch while also showing off her physique.

Her Story was captioned, “Stretching in my happy room. Thank you @bryanwark. Handcrafted tile. @dancingwiththestars crafted me.”

Pic credit: @selmablair/Instagram

The Cruel Intentions actress made sure to shout out her interior designer who provided her with this lovely backdrop.

Selma Blair doesn’t let MS get in her way

Selma opened up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in 2018 and has been killing it ever since.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not only does she refuse to let MS get in the way of her career, but she took Dancing with the Stars with the confidence of a pro.

Partnered up with Sasha Farber, he and Selma have been captivating audiences with their performances since the show first aired in September.

Fans are praising the actress for not only being vocal about her struggles with MS but for being an inspiration to so many.

The Legally Blonde actress had the chance to address the public’s response to her taking on this dance competition when she appeared on Good Morning America with some of the cast.

Selma humbly said, “With the perspective of coming back and the support of people when you try, it’s changed my life.”

Selma Blair danced blindfolded to calm her nerves

Multiple sclerosis affects the central nervous system, leading to a handful of potential symptoms which are different for everyone whose been diagnosed with the condition.

Like most people who have MS, Selma experiences voice spasms, impaired coordination, and fainting spells.

To fight back against these symptoms, she chose to dance blindfolded during a recent Dancing with the Stars performance.

Selma admitted she often closes her eyes to feel more in tune with her body as it allows her to focus better.

“I was doing it before in life,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Just the way I would approach things would really raise my nervous system.”

Despite her diagnosis, Selma doesn’t appear to miss a step during her routines.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.