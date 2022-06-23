Selma Blair stuns in swimsuit on 50th birthday

Selma Blair close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Selma Blair is stunning in a swimsuit shoot as she celebrates turning 50.

The Legally Blonde actress, adored for her iconic movie roles and brave battle against Multiple Sclerosis, updated her Instagram on Thursday to mark her milestone, posting a gorgeous swimwear gallery and going deep in a moving and powerful caption.

Selma Blair wows at 50 with birthday swimsuit shoot

The Grammy nominee opened confidently and rocking her new blonde locks while leaning against a paddling pool edge – the multicolor blow-up sent out kiddie vibes, but the vibe was demure.

Selma looked classy as she modeled a cut-out brown bikini with criss-cross detailing leading up to a collar neckline. She rested her head in one arm while sending out a confident and fresh-faced gaze – minimal makeup here accentuated the Cruel Intentions star’s attractive features.

A swipe right showed the actress resting her head against the edge of her swimming pool and with closed eyes, here accompanied by her dog. In the final photo, the mom of one shared a shot of her son lounging in the sun – a very affectionate birthday note from Arthur Saint Bleick accompanied the image.

“50 years. And I woke sober and happy and groggy. And filled with love and messages,” a caption began.

Continuing, Selma wrote: “Dad even encouraged Arthur to make a real card after a few prank efforts from the lil Saint. We jumped in the pool and snapped a shot to commemorate. Naturally. And so I can write how much I appreciate you all. I wouldn’t be in this incredible time of my life, in a rainbow float, in the sun, amazed at how I have grown up.”

Selma Blair has ‘grown wiser’ in heartfelt birthday caption

Selma also told fans that she is amazed as how she’s “grown up. Grown wise. Grown more at peace.” She thanked fans for “the love.”

“The atta girl you all gave me to open up. And be freeeeeee. Of the bad parts. Perspective. Bless it. Happy birthday to all of us,” the actress concluded.

Selma was diagnosed with M.S. in August 2018. She’s garnered praise for rocking up to the red carpet with her cane and likewise proves respected for her continued awareness efforts as she updates her fans on the neurological condition. The dog in Blair’s photo is Scout, her service dog. While Selma announced being in remission in August 2021, she continues to have Scout in her life.