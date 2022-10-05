Selma Blair stuns braless in plunging dress for DWTS

Selma Blair stuns on DWTS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Selma Blair’s latest beauty and fashion decisions are gearing up to be just as iconic as her movie roles.

She’s been rocking a bright new hair color for quite some time now.

She was also recently spotted wearing a plunging dress for an episode of Dancing With the Stars.

DWTS gives celebrities the chance to show off their footwork and rhythmic skills in front of millions of viewers.

Selma has been successfully performing on Dancing With the Stars, showing off her excellent figure and brilliant dance moves.

The dress she recently wore on stage made her performance even more amazing.

Selma Blair’s plunging dress on DWTS

Selma opted for a dress that was covered in sparkly crystals and gems from top to bottom.

The color of the gown appears to go back and forth between shades of purple and black.

Since the neckline plunges so deep, it reveals tons of skin in her chest area.

The straps on the dress are super thin, allowing Selma the chance to show off her back and shoulders as well.

Her hair has been bleach blonde for quite some time, and she maintained that same bright color for her performance.

As far as Selma’s makeup goes, she wore foundation, eyebrow tint, purple eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and orchid-colored lipstick.

Selma Blair looks fabulous in a button-down shirt

Selma stunned while wearing her sparkly plunging dress for an episode of Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn’t mean she is always dressed up in fancy gowns.

The actress has proven herself to be an excellent performer, but she still lives a normal life doing regular activities when she’s off-stage.

In a series of pictures she posted on Instagram during the summer, she smiled at the camera in a white button-down shirt.

The 3/4-quarter length sleeve shirt was loose enough to provide a cute and comfy vibe.

She casually tucked the top of the shirt into a pair of dark blue denim jeans.

Selma accessorized the daytime outfit with a fancy watch, bracelet, necklace, ring, and sunglasses with brown rims.

Her hair was still short and blonde at the time, styled in a way for the summer season.

Selma’s makeup appeared to be on the minimal side with an eyebrow tint, mascara, and a light shade of natural lipstick.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.