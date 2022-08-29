Selma Blair shows off long, lean legs in LBD with her pup

Selma Blair shows off her long and lean legs in a little black dress with her adorable pup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Selma Blair showed off her long, lean legs in a little black dress for a photo shoot with her lovely service dog. The 50-year-old actress seemed like she could be in her 20s in this chic outfit as she rocked a trendy look.

The little black dress was simple in its elegance and featured a jewel neckline. The dress was flapper-esque in its shape and cropped at the thighs.

The Hellboy actress accessorized with two necklaces that varied in length and both featured silver round pendants, adding a stylish charm to her attire. She also wore a ring on the ring finger of her left hand.

Selma rocked bleach blonde hair in a cute pixie cut, that brought out her youthful spirit. Her hair was pushed forward in front of her eyes, giving the actress a rockstar aesthetic, which was even further highlighted by the grungy graffiti art behind her.

The Hollywood star wore black sandals that paired nicely with her little black dress, and she carried a small black purse to complete the outfit.

Selma posed sitting down with her purse in front of her, and her legs bent and apart to show off their long length. Her adorable service dog, Scout, rested his head on Selma’s leg for a truly charming shot.

Selma Blair has battled with multiple sclerosis

Selma was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 46, and she got her service dog Scout as a result of this. Selma Blair opened up to Robin Roberts for Good Morning America in early 2019 about her struggles with MS in February 2019.

Selma spoke through the spasms in her vocal cords about how the disease impacted her life and how she worked to keep her life as normal as possible to care for her young son.

Selma announced in 2021 that she was in remission, but she has continued to have her lovely pup in her life.

Selma Blair posted on her 50th birthday that she’d grown wiser

Selma shared candidly in a post on Instagram on her 50th birthday that she’d grown wiser and freer. The post featured the talented actress in a swimsuit as she relaxed at a pool.

She wrote in her caption, “I wouldn’t be in this incredible time of my life, in a rainbow float, in the sun, amazed at how I have grown up. Grown wiser. Grown more at peace. Because of you. The love. The atta girl you all gave me to open up. And be freeeeeee. Of the bad parts. Perspective. Bless it. Happy birthday to all of us.”