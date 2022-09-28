Selma Blair lifts leg in thigh-skimming minidress

Selma Blair amid greenery. Pic credit: @selmablair/Instagram

Selma Blair is stunning in a leggy minidress as she lifts a leg while making headlines for featuring on Dancing with the Stars.

The Legally Blonde actress is part of the celebrity crowd competing for the winner spot on the hit competition dance series, and she’s been keeping fans updated on it all via her Instagram.

In a share uploaded yesterday, Selma posed with and without her cane as she proved that a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis won’t prevent her living her best life – the star was diagnosed in 2018, although she has since confirmed being in remission.

Selma sizzled in a striped and thigh-skimming minidress that drew attention to her slender frame and toned legs.

She opened with an outdoor statement pose while in sunlight and rocking her two-tone dress with high heels. Selma added in spiky and light blonde hair as she gazed down the lens.

Also shared was a competing stage shot with pro partner Sasha Farber, plus a backstage moment where Selma kicked her leg up for a bit of a stretch while resting it against the ledge of an indoor balcony. Fans will likely also have spotted the famous faces in Selma’s gallery – she featured reality star Teresa Giudice, plus Cruel Intentions costar Sarah Michelle Gellar.

In a caption, Selma wrote:

“I found friends, family, and love when I broke out of jail last night…♥️ @dancingwiththestars @disneyplus.”

Selma Blair says ‘what a night!’ after competing

Shortly before sharing her stills gallery, Selma posted video footage of herself dancing. Gushing over the soiree, she wrote:

“What a night! Every dancer had me cheering and smiling. And I had plenty of smiles for our jive too! What an incredible feeling to run and dance, holding my partners hand, only to break free for a signature baby Selma cartwheel.”

Selma joins stars including country singer Jessie James Decker and hard-hitting Bravo star Teresa in the competition. Selma is 50 years old.

Selma Blair going strong amid M.S. diagnosis

In her caption, Selma did touch on the neurological condition she suffers from. “The real personal victory for me was still being able to continue when I lost some control of my left leg towards the end,” she touchingly added.

Last year, Selma underwent stem cell treatment and announced being in remission; she still uses a cane.

Selma is followed by 3 million on Instagram.