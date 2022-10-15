Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald looked fantastic in an all-white jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald was a vision in a white jumpsuit, and she treated her fans to some photos of the look.

She posted some of her favorite looks with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, with the all-white ensemble leading the way.

The 42-year-old reality star looked incredible in several outfits that show the range in her style.

From preppy pastels to streetwear grunge, she proves she can do it all when channeling different fashion aesthetics.

The real estate agent tagged everyone who helped her create this look. Additionally, she tagged the brands she wore so fans could recreate her favorite outfits.

Her caption asked her followers for their opinion, “Some of my favorite outfits and looks this year! Which one is your fav?➡️ Niko wanted a feature in the first one😂.”

Mary Fitzgerald’s all-white outfit details

Mary took to Instagram to ask her followers which of her favorite looks from throughout the year they liked the best.

The first look featured an all-white outfit with a satin corset top from the brand Leau. This gorgeous top is called the Surat Satin Strapless Corset Top and retails for $120.

She paired the look with a pair of white wide-leg pants from the brand Meshiki, which seamlessly matched the corset top. These are the Gloria Wide Leg Trousers in White, which retail for $79.

Mary added a pair of white and gold heels from boutique shoe brand Kat Maconie. She wore the Rafi Pumps, which featured 3D golden flower petals at the toe, a tall hourglass heel, gold hardware, and luxurious white leather.

This pair of gorgeous golden goddess shoes retail for $392 and come in a black colorway.

Kat Maconie took to Mary’s Instagram comments to let her know that she liked this outfit the best and joked that she was not biased.

Shoe brand founder Kat Maconie comments on Mary’s post. Pic credit: @themaryfitzgerald/Instagram

Mary Fitzgerald’s colorful outfit details

For the second outfit in the series, Mary’s stylist Sammy the Stylist went a more colorful route.

He put her in a unique matching blazer set from the brand Z Crave, which features a vibrant Picasso-inspired design. This set is called the F3tish Blazer and Pants Matching Set and retails for $299.

He added a stunning necklace and pair of earrings from the luxury London-based brand Vivienne Westwood for jewelry.

This gorgeous necklace featured tons of pearls is called the Mini Bas Relief Pearl Choker and retails for $240.

These luxe earrings are called the Mini Bas Relief Earring and retails for $145.

Both outfits looked great on the Selling Sunset star, whether she attended events with cast members or chilled at home with her dog!