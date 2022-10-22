Mary Fitzgerald gives a shoutout to her glam squad. Pic credit: @themaryfitzgerald/Instagram

Mary Fitzgerald is working to solidify her spot as a fashion icon as she continues to post her stylish looks on social media.

The Selling Sunset star recently shared a series of photos looking fabulous and shouting out the glam squad who make it all happen.

In the pictures, Mary is dressed casually in sweatpants and a tank top while showing off her flawless makeup.

Mary’s post includes pictures and video of her rocking multiple hairstyles, including a slicked-back low ponytail, loose curls, and a partial up-do with a French braid in the front.

In her caption, Mary gave kudos to her team of stylists who have created the fashion-forward looks for the reality star. She gives them credit, saying, “I don’t know what I would do without them, they are some of the most incredible girls and make getting ready so much more fun!”

Mary thanked her team for keeping her looking amazing as she films the upcoming season of Selling Sunset and other projects she has yet to name.

Mary Fitzgerald is returning to Selling Sunset

Shortly after Season 5 of Selling Sunset aired, Netflix announced that the show had been renewed for two additional seasons.

However, there’s been a change in the cast as Christine Quinn and Maya Vander revealed they would not be returning to the show. Christine has ventured into her own real estate company with her husband, while Maya wants to spend more time with her family.

Mary has shared that she will return for Season 6 and looks forward to sharing more of her life with fans. The realtor, who is married to Romain Bonnet, is also hoping to expand her family sometime in the future.

The show will welcome a few newcomers, including Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, who are expected to bring new energy to The Oppenheim Group. In addition to Mary, fan favorites Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young will return for the new season, which is slated to premiere in 2023.

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet celebrate their anniversary

Earlier in the month, Mary and Romain exchanged vows three years ago and acknowledged their anniversary with a sweet Instagram post.

Mary and Romain’s wedding was featured in Season 2 of Selling Sunset and was attended by most of Mary’s co-workers from The Oppenheim Group.

The two had previously gotten married in a small ceremony about a year before their wedding, however, they wanted a bigger celebration for their friends and loved ones.