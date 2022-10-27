Mary Fitzgerald arrives at the Critic’s Choice Real TV Awards held at Beverly Hilton Hotel in June 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Mary Fitzgerald looked gorgeous as she attended a broker’s open party last night in Los Angeles.

The Selling Sunset star wore a wine-colored velvet dress that fell off the shoulders and had built-in gloves. The bodice featured a corset detail and the asymmetric skirt draped down to reveal a thigh-high split.

The stunning dress is from online retailer Miss Circle and is currently on sale for $109.

Mary paired her glamorous look with black strappy sandals by YSL, a black clutch bag, and a black beaded choker by Vivienne Westwood with matching orb earrings.

She wore her blonde hair slicked back and picked the perfect berry-colored pout to go with her look.

Mary posted the carousel of photos that showed off the amazing home as she posed with fellow Selling Sunset cast members, her husband Romain Bonnet, and Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim.

She captioned the slides, “Last nights Broker’s Open party! It was such a beautiful evening and an even more beautiful property! You might even see this party on next season of Selling Sunset👀”

Mary Fitzgerald meets Ed Sheeren at Formula 1

It looks like Mary and Romain had a fun weekend in Austin, Texas, for the Formula 1 Race Weekend.

Mary had a great view from her front-row seat and shared videos of the action below.

While at the event, the couple bumped into fellow celeb and singer Ed Shereen, and the trio posed for a photo.

Mary looked cool and casual, wearing a white cropped top and blue jeans paired with a black blazer with leather lapels.

The real estate beauty smiled for the camera while wearing her Red Bull-sponsored cap and lanyard and wrote in an Instagram caption, “We have had the BEST time in Austin this weekend for the @f1 event! So cool to see all of this up close and personal. We met so many amazing people, can’t wait for the next one!”

Mary Fitzgerald shops for pizza rolls

Of all the places you would expect to see Mary Fitzgerald, Target probably isn’t one of them.

However, that’s exactly where she was this week. Mary partnered with the brand in an Instagram ad as she showed off her glamorous grocery store look.

In the video, Mary wore denim and a monochrome striped blazer and finished her look with heeled boots, a Chanel bag, and oversized sunnies.

When asked if she prefers pizza rolls or bagel bits, she confirms, “pizza rolls every time,” before grabbing a bag and walking off!