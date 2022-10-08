Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan puckers up in a skimpy bikini

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan sizzled in a pastel bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan had fun in the sun in a multi-colored string bikini.

The blonde bombshell looked like she was still in the dog days of summer on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

Emma wore a swimsuit that almost looked like a watercolor painting. The barely-there bikini top included shades of blue, peach, and pink, and purple.

Her Story revealed she was lying out in Beverly Hills enjoying the sunshine poolside. Even though she was casually relaxing outdoors, Emma kept it stylish and accessorized with thick hoop earrings.

The real estate agent puckered up, showing off her glossy pink lips in the California sun.

In the sultry pose, Emma had one finger to her cheek, pursing her lips for her 2.1 million Instagram followers. She added two lipstick kiss emojis to her Boomerang.

Pic credit: @emmahernan/Instagram

Emma flashed her long manicured white nails and wore heavy eye makeup that made her lashes pop. She wore a middle part and kept her long blonde locks down in the photo.

The Selling Sunset cast sizzles in swimwear

The broker posed in a plunging white one-piece last month. Emma showed off her collection of swimsuits and summer outfits in a recent post.

Her co-star Amanza Smith also stunned in a swimsuit this week. Amanza wore a fiery red bikini that had a halter-style top.

Amanza is part of the Oppenheim Group as well, the luxury real estate group which the show centers around.

Emma is known for her role on Selling Sunset. She joined the show during Season 4.

Selling Sunset will return for Season 6 and Season 7

The popular Netflix reality show was renewed for a sixth and seventh season.

Netflix hasn’t announced a set date yet, but Season 6 will reportedly premiere in late spring or early summer 2023.

Emma is set to return alongside Amanza and many of their other co-stars from the previous season, including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, and the owner, Jason Oppenheim himself.

While many of the brokers will return next season, fans are unlikely to see Christine Quinn on the show again. The former O group member skipped the Season 5 reunion and is reportedly no longer listed as an agent at the group.

The original Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus. Catch a new cast on Selling Sunset OC on Netflix.