Emma Hernan looked at home in Cabo yesterday, sporting a revealing wine-colored bikini that showed off her ultra-fit figure.

The 32-year-old Selling Sunset star was caught lounging by a pool with a sprawling beach in the background, accompanied by palm trees, blue skies, and bright flowers.

But still, there was nothing capable of stealing the spotlight from Emma, who looked downright breathtaking in the dark red swimsuit.

Beyond her miles-long legs, chiseled abs, and toned arms, she also turned heads with her genius choice of accessories.

Emma wore sunglasses that mirrored the shade of her bikini, along with gold hoop earrings and a bright pop of pink on her fingers and toes.

She captioned the steamy snap, “With our new office in Cabo, every trip here is a “business trip” 😉 ☀️ ✌🏻.”

Okay, but get ready because this wasn’t the only jaw-dropping Cabo pic Emma shared in recent days…

Emma Hernan sizzled in a tiny green bikini during a trip to Cabo

Emma pulled out all the stops (and bikinis!) during her recent “business trip” to Cabo, posting a photo yesterday in a revealing green swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The gorgeous entrepreneur and angel investor posed on her tiptoes in front of a spectacular ocean view, fluffing up her already-voluminous blonde ponytail.

While she ditched the shoes for the snap, Emma added small hoop earrings, chic sunglasses, and a gorgeous white lace cover-up that contrasted beautifully with her sun-kissed skin.

She wrote, “If I move to Cabo does that mean a bikini is acceptable work attire? 🤔👙, and based on this picture, it seems pretty safe to say that no one would complain.

Emma Hernan looked dreamy in a fitted blue dress to promote Homes & Gardens

Standing in the middle of her beautifully decorated home, Emma dazzled in a figure-flattering blue dress that hugged every inch of her toned figure.

She posted the carousel of photos to highlight an “inexpensive fix” she shared that will instantly heighten a home’s value.

The blonde bombshell was chosen to sit down with Homes & Gardens for an interview last year, and she continues to promote the publication on her Instagram page.

The magazine caters to those interested in design, decoration, and style, so naturally, Emma was an obvious choice to be featured.

She added advice for her 2.1 million followers in the caption, “Here’s a little DIY just in time for the weekend to get your home dialed in!! Check out @homesandgardensofficial to see my advise to increase your home’s value with an easy inexpensive fix! 🏠 💡🤗.”

Now, as if Emma wasn’t already busy enough being a staple figure on Selling Sunset, she’s also the CEO of her own plant-based frozen food brand, Emma Leigh & Co, known for its vegan empanadas.

The thriving company has partnered with Beyond Meats, and during a recent interview with Boston magazine, Emma said, “I’ve put my heart and soul into every empanada I cook. Down to the last spice, everything is created by me. My company is kind of like my baby right now.”