Emma Hernan arrives at the MTV Movie And TV Awards in June 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emma Hernan looked amazing as she shared some stunning black-and-white photos this week.

The Selling Sunset star wore a strapless corset-style dress with a ruched skirt and satin paneling on the bodice.

The 31-year-old looked like a vintage pin-up as she wore her long blonde hair in soft waves and had flawless makeup with wide eyelashes.

It’s unclear what the images were for, but Emma shared them using the black-and-white Kodak film-strip filter.

Emma and the rest of the cast have recently finished filming the sixth season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset in LA.

It is due to be released around May next year.

Pic credit: @emmahernan/Instagram

Emma Hernan stuns as Baywatch lifeguard

Emma attended the annual Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in West Hollywood last week.

The blonde beauty dressed up as a lifeguard from the TV show Baywatch and looked amazing!

Emma’s costume consisted of the trademark red swimsuit, bomber jacket, and whistle, with a red first aid bag.

She wore a long blonde wig, complete with bangs, and the high-cut swimwear made her legs look even longer than usual!

She posed for photos with her BFF Chrishell Stause, who was dressed as a sexy skeleton, and her partner G-flip.

Emma posted the fun photo set on Instagram for her 2.1 million followers and wrote, “Just out here trying to save some lives last night at the @casamigos Halloween bash!!👻🎃😉.”

Emma Hernan makes empanadas for days

Alongside her real estate career, Emma Hernan also has a successful business selling frozen empanadas.

Emma-Leigh & Co cites itself as a women-owned plant-based business, they currently stuff their empanadas with fillings from Beyond Meat.

The empanadas seem pretty expensive, with a box of 36 costing $100 on the company website!

Emma recently shared a post from the brand, showing the empanadas being made on a conveyor belt, she captioned it, “EMPANADAS FOR DAYS!! #femaleowned.”

Emma has introduced her product on Selling Sunset before, however Mexican cast member Vanessa Villela was quick to discredit them, saying, “I know what empanadas are and I love empanadas, don’t get me wrong. But never in a million years I thought there could be like, cheeseburger empanadas and crab empanadas. Those aren’t even empanadas.”

According to various sources, Emma currently earns around $500,000 a year from her empanada business, real estate, modeling, stock markets, and brand promotions.