Chrishell Stause arrives at the LA Family Housing Awards in April 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chrishell Stause looked amazing as she finished filming for the day on Selling Sunset in Los Angeles.

The real estate stunner was stunning as she walked down the stairs wearing a black bodycon dress with diamante detail by Superdown.

The dress is called the Pollie Mini Dress and is currently on pre-order for $78.

Chrishell paired the dress with sparkling silver platform heels by Steve Madden and a crystallized shoulder bag.

She wore her hair straight and parted in the middle as she completed filming the shows confessionals, which are shown between scenes on the Netflix show.

Chrishell previously wore the look back in August but explained to her 3.7 million followers that she had to re-wear the look to reshoot a few of the show’s soundbites.

She added on her Instagram Story that “I definitely repeat my clothes, no shame in that!”

Chrishell Stause walks down the stairs wearing a little black dress and silver heels. Pic credit: RMLA / BACKGRID

Chrishell Stause launches collab with Lipsy London

Chrishell recently announced the latest drop from her fashion collaboration with Lipsy London which is available to shop now.

She posted a carousel of photos on Instagram that showed ten outfits from the new collection, perfect for all the looks needed over the festive and party season.

The range includes sparkling dresses, a lace corset, and an embellished jumpsuit, it looks like there is something to suit all styles.

Chrishell looked stunning and as glamorous as ever as she posed for the lookbook images for the brand.

The brunette beauty wrote excitedly on Instagram, “LA glamour meets London attitude! ✨ My life of the party collection with @lipsylondon is here! 😍 I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Chrishell Stause to appear in the new season of The L Word

Chrishell recently shared a TikTok of her and her partner G Flip on set for Season 3 of The L Word, revealing that the pair are appearing in a cameo role.

In the video, we see the couple waving at the camera and holding hands, clearly excited about their day.

She uploaded the behind-the-scenes clips of the pair posing with the cast members and captioned the video, “Thank you @sho_thelword for letting me & @gflip play today 😆👏 Season 3 drops Nov 18th🌈 The best time with the most amazing cast! #cameo#thelword.”

We can’t wait to see them make their appearance!