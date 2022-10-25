Emma Hernan looks stunning in the latest outfit she showed off to fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Emma Hernan is a fashion icon in the making. She recently put a chic spin on the business casual look.

Taking a mirror selfie, Emma was seen looking more gorgeous than ever.

She wore a white blazer held together by a belt to show off her tiny waist.

Emma opted for no shirt under the blazer and went for a braless look. She paired the outfit with tight leather pants. The color of the pants heavily resembled her skin tone to create a barely-there appeal.

For her hair, she did a half-up half-down hairstyle with her curtain bangs left untouched to frame her face. She went for a natural glam with light eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.

Her accessories were minimal, with a simple gold chain to complete the look.

Emma Hernan shows off her latest outfit. Pic credit: @emmahernan/Instagram

Emma Hernan stuns in all white

Emma Hernan is not only an angel investor and realtor but also a CEO herself. She started her own plant-based food company known as Emma Leigh & Co. With her wealth of knowledge, she attended Create and Cultivates Small Business Summit, where she was a guest speaker.

The reality star wore a white top with elaborate mesh sleeves that cuff at the wrist. She paired the look with matching wide-leg pants and a matching belt to tie in the look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her shoes, she wore white strappy heels to complete the look.

The O Group realtor accessorized her outfit with gold hoop earrings, a single necklace, and multiple rings.

She wore her blonde hair down with light waves that cascaded off her outfit. To bring out her eyes, she wore dark brown eye makeup and complimented it with a nude lip.

According to the Emma Leigh & Co. CEO, she had an amazing time talking to entrepreneurs and giving them business tips.

Emma Hernan always wanted to be an entrepreneur

One thing people might not know about Emma is that she always planned on owning her own business. When speaking to Grazia, she explained that she was exposed to entrepreneurship from an early age. Her mother had her own business, and her father was a firefighter. This led to Emma having to work for everything she had.

When giving business tips, she believes there should be security with the owner’s own finances.

“My business is 100% owned and bootstrapped by me. I have had many people reach out offering to invest, but for now, I do not need the investment because I secured myself financially before starting out.”

While she admits to being open to the idea of getting investors later on in the process, she is happy having the choice not to utilize it now and create a solid foundation for her business.