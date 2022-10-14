Emma Hernan shared some big news about her real estate career. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Image Press Agency

Ever since Emma Hernan started gracing television screens as part of the Selling Sunset cast on Netflix, her popularity has risen.

The blonde bombshell now has over 2.1 million followers on Instagram who are interested in what she’s got going on in life.

Most recently, she shared a sexy Instagram Story video hinting at something interesting coming along in the business world for her.

She added a caption that said, “Some big real estate news coming soon” with a house emoji, key emoji, and party emoji.

As of now, Emma’s big news is still a mystery, but we do know that she looked absolutely stunning in the video.

Just like Emma’s Selling Sunset co-stars, she knows how to dress whether she’s showing up for work at the office or hanging out socially with her friends.

Emma Hernan looks amazing in a busty top

Emma looked flawless in a low-cut busty pink top in her Instagram Story while discussing upcoming real estate career details. Her shirt was made to look ruched and layered with corset-style lines moving up toward her chest.

Emma accessorized the look with a gold chain necklace that had a square-shaped pendant dangling at the bottom, along with gold hoop-shaped earrings.

Emma Hernan teases real estate news in a social media post. Pic credit: @emmahernan/Instagram

The real estate agent parted her blonde hair in the middle and wore it down on both sides in luxurious waves.

She went all out with her makeup opting for pink lipstick, contour, bronzer, blush, lashes, eyeliner, mascara, eyebrow tint, and foundation.

Emma Hernan makes swimwear look incredible

Emma posted a group of gorgeous pictures during the fall, starting with a stunning shot in a solid white one-piece. The plunging neckline of the one piece was low enough to show off tons of skin in her chest area thanks to its V-cut hemming.

The bottom of the one-piece swimsuit was designed to be high-waisted with high-cut trim to show off her lower waist and hips.

Emma remained barefoot by the pool water but accessorized with a simple pair of black sunglasses to block out the UV rays of the sun. She kept her nails clean-cut and simple with white polish on her nails and toes.

She also wore a bit of makeup including foundation and lipstick. Once again, Emma wore her lovely blonde hair parted down the middle in waves framing both sides of her face, looking like a model.