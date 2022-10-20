She kept her makeup natural with subtle eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Chelsea has been a breakout star in Selling Sunset as the newest realtor to join the show. It only makes sense, with this new job, that she took much-needed time to relax in Beverly Hills.

Chelsea Lazkani was seen out shopping in Beverly Hills. Pic credit:RMLA/BACKGRID

Chelsea Lazkani is a huge fashion lover

It is no surprise to her fans that Chelsea loves fashion, as most have praised her for her style. However, she recently took to Instagram to show support for an up-and-coming designer Enya Hung. She stated that she felt it was “important” to support new designers and even asked for suggestions on where to wear the dress.

She was seen in a black and white color-blocked dress with cutouts all along the seams. The gown sported a halter neckline and was mostly sheer except for the bust. Chelsea then added a pair of thin black heels to elevate the long floor-length ensemble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She accessorized the outfit with thick necklaces and silver sunglasses. The reality star opted to put her long blond hair in an updo to keep the focus on her dress.

Chelsea Lazkani doesn’t watch the show

Being a new cast member, fans would expect that Chelsea would have been a previous fan of Selling Sunset.

However, this is not the case. When speaking to Marie Claire, she admitted that despite the reality show being the top show on Netflix, she never watched the show.

She told the publication, “I had heard of it briefly, maybe a couple years before, because obviously I’m in real estate. So upon getting back into the real estate game, and wanting to join the O Group, I actually completely forgot they had a TV show.”