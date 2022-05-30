Selena Gomez super casual without makeup and wearing sweatpants for groceries

Selena Gomez spotted prepping for Memorial Day in a makeup-free outing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Selena Gomez is a makeup boss, with her Rare Beauty brand becoming more respected by the day, but that doesn’t mean she wears it every time she goes out.

In fact, the entrepreneurial singer was spotted sans makeup on Sunday as she headed to the store for a super casual round of grocery shopping.

This rare Selena spotting came not long after she was blasted online for seemingly taking shots at Hailey Bieber on TikTok. Gomez quickly apologized, but that hasn’t stopped Bieber’s bestie from continuing to hit back with even more social media shade.

Selena Gomez spotted grocery shopping in sweatpants

Selena Gomez, who recently hit back at body shamers, has proved she doesn’t need to wear makeup or provocative outfits to turn heads; she gets plenty of attention even when she goes out wearing sweatpants and a baggy cardigan.

The Same Old Love singer sported long brunette extensions for her outing, presumably from the line she just launched. She didn’t have any makeup on at all, sporting a youthful look and perfect, blemish-free skin.

Selena Gomez is comfortable in sweatpants for a Malibu grocery shopping trip. Pic credit: Backgrid

Clearly not worried about making impressions, Gomez wore baggy white sweatpants topped with a curve-hugging black tank and a baggy grey cardigan calf-length sweater for the Malibu grocery run. She completed the look with fuzzy black sandals with two straps.

Gomez wasn’t alone for her grocery run. A woman can be seen to her right, pushing the groceries out to their car.

Selena Gomez gets groceries in Malibu. Pic credit: Backgrid

Hailey Bieber’s BFF takes aim at Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez‘s shopping trip comes just after one of Hailey Bieber’s friends called her out on social media over a perceived diss to Hailey earlier this month.

Gomez already apologized to fans who thought that her recent skincare video on TikTok was a petty shot at her ex-boyfriend’s wife, but that didn’t stop Justine Skye from taking aim.

Skye recently took to Snapchat to throw some shade, writing, “Making TikToks every day like you don’t have a s**tty makeup brand to run? Hmmmm… just what as hell.”

Initially, the shade was thought to be headed in Kylie Jenner’s direction. However, Kylie and Justine still follow each other on social media and recently spent time together.

It was Kardashian fans on Reddit that determined the shade was actually directed at Gomez, who has been sharing a lot of TikTok videos recently, mainly aimed at elevating her Rare Beauty brand, showing off her makeup line and skincare regiment, and most recently, to share about her new hair extension line.