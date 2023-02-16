Selena Gomez has well and truly made it to the top, along with a slew of other celebrities whom she was clearly proud to be posing next to on the cover of a magazine.

The Only Murders in the Building star looked incredibly glamorous in a strapless black dress as she sat next to actors Jonathan Majors, Austin Butler, Ana De Armas, and Florence Pugh on the cover of Vanity Fair’s The Hollywood Issue.

But, it was her second photo in the carousel she posted to Instagram that really grabbed attention. In it, Selena wore a bright yellow latex jacket that featured pointed shoulders paired with a low-cut black shirt and a red manicure.

The incredibly high-fashion look was made even chicer with her hair that was slicked back with gel and a super dark, smokey eye makeup look with nude lipstick.

Selena looked incredibly mature as she gazed at the camera with an intense stare, while the dark black and gray background added an element of mystery to the photo shoot.

The Lose You to Love Me singer was obviously proud to be next to so many famous faces and had apparently achieved one of her lifelong dreams of appearing in The Hollywood Issue.

She wrote in the caption, “I remember being a little girl picking up these special editions of @vanityfair covers dreaming I would be apart of such a talented, inspiring, captivating, game-changing and wonderful group of actors/entertainers.”

Selena went on to thank the other actors who also appeared on the cover, calling them “the coolest peeps to be with!”

Selena Gomez has had an incredible start to 2023

The actress/singer has been having an incredible 2023 so far, having started the year off right with a New Year’s trip on a boat with her pals Nicola Peltz Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, and Raquelle Stevens.

Selena shared several pictures from the trip as she partied with pals on the beach, played some Jenga, ate delicious food, and stunned in a strapless black and white bikini as she got out of the clear blue water.

It appears Selena and Nicola Peltz Beckham have become incredibly good friends recently, especially after their vacation together, evidenced by the way Selena has gushed about her recently.

In one Instagram post, Selena was seen hugging the Bates Motel actress on their boat trip, calling her “My Queen” in the caption.

Selena founded Wondermind

Since her documentary My Mind and Me came out, Selena has really stepped up as an advocate for mental health.

She is the founder and CIO of Wondermind, a website and newsletter all built around destigmatizing mental health problems and the things people go through.

There are several interviews on the site with stars including Constance Wu, Justin Baldoni, and Selena herself, as well as articles that can be filtered by how you’re feeling.

Selena is clearly using her platform as a famous actress to do some good for the world.