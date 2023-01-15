Selena Gomez stunned in a strapless black gown as she partied with friends and posed with a birthday cake. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

It wasn’t Selena Gomez’s birthday, but that didn’t stop the triple-threat star from having fun with a birthday cake.

The singer has been living it up with friends, sharing images from her adventures on Instagram. She also graced the red carpet of the 80th Annual Golden Globes, where she struck a pose rocking Maison Valentino.

After the Golden Globes, Selena took the party elsewhere, wearing her couture dress to a sports bar where she had fun with friends.

Selena kept the content coming, posting a jam-packed IG carousel with her 370 million followers on Saturday.

The five-part post showed Selena and friends at a sports bar, with pitchers of beer and sports memorabilia decorating the backdrop.

Selena’s fans seemed to enjoy the share, giving The Only Murders in the Building actress 1.4 million likes and counting.

Selena Gomez stuns at sports bar in couture Valentino

Selena opened the carousel strong with a friend picture as she hugged her bestie. Selena and her pal closed their eyes and smiled, with beer and french fries filling the table in front of them.

The second shot showed a third woman joining the party as the duo became a trio of expressive faces.

A swipe right showed Selena blowing a kiss while posing next to a cake that was nothing short of decadent. The cake featured ribbon frosting that looked thick and creamy, with vibrant pink roses and purple frosting.

Selena let the pictures do the talking, choosing to go caption-free for the delightful post.

Selena Gomez’s growing Rare Beauty empire

Much like Halsey’s About-Face Beauty and Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty, Selena released a makeup line that she thought might resonate with fans.

What made Selena’s line different was the importance she placed on mental health.

Selena created the Rare Impact Fund, a mental health organization, and revealed that 1 percent of sales would benefit the fund.

Selena told Glamour, “Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”

She also discussed her new charity, Rare Impact Fund.

Selena continued, “My hope with Rare Beauty is that we have open conversations around beauty and mental health and can change the industry by breaking down unrealistic standards of beauty together. That’s why launching Rare Impact alongside the brand was so important to me.”

Selena has continued to be a champion for mental health advocacy, using her voice and brand to bring awareness to the cause.