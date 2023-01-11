Selena Gomez attends the 80th Golden Globes Awards ceremony as a nominee for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Selena Gomez attended the 80th Golden Globes Award ceremony and stole the show in just her ensemble alone.

The multi-talented star was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series for her incredible role as Mabel in The Only Murders in the Building.

The actress was styled in a show-stopping piece that the famous Maison Valentino masterfully crafted.

The dress was an extravagant and incredibly dramatic piece. However, every detail was perfectly executed, and Selena rocked it like a queen.

Designer Maison Valentino was the first to post the look onto their Instagram page, where the comment section was flooded with positivity.

Without a doubt, Selena was one of the best dressed, as this was one of her most iconic looks yet.

Selena Gomez is stunning in her plum-colored ensemble for the Golden Globes

As she hit the carpet, Selena was photographed in MV’s Haute Couture aubergine velvet and faille-draped dress.

The plum-colored piece was breathtaking as the velvet gown featured a high-slit and huge statement puff sleeves that included a long train.

She then coordinated the piece with black Santoni platforms that gave the actress a bit more height for the special occasion.

Selena then accessorized with a pair of beautiful diamond earrings and a variety of small studs that traveled up along her ears.



For her hair, the actress styled her locks in a loose ponytail which drew more emphasis to her effortlessly glowing face.



Her makeup perfectly complemented the overall look as she wore a variety of her Rare Beauty makeup products.



The post was captioned, “@selenagomez— nominee for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at this year’s @goldenglobes— attended the event in a #ValentinoHauteCouture aubergine velvet and faille draped dress from #ValentinoTheBeginning by @pppiccioli. Styled by @kateyoung. #SelenaGomez.”

Selena Gomez promotes her new Rare Beauty products

Selena has been quite a busy woman lately, especially between her new acting roles and of course, her makeup company Rare Beauty.

Rare Beauty is a high-end makeup brand that uses high-quality ingredients within every product.

Selena founded the company with an important mission in mind; mental health.

The actress made it known that 1% of all sales goes to further support mental health.

In a recent post from Selena, the actress posed with her new makeup collection as she held her brush and new highlighter in her hand while she dripped in dazzling diamond earrings.

The star looked heavenly as she applied her new Positive Light Collection to her glowing face.



She captioned the post, “My new @RareBeauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter & Brush is here. It feels like silk on your skin and is super lightweight -never seen a highlighter like this before. Available tomorrow or shop it early now only on the @Sephora app.”

Fans can now purchase the newest collection through the Rare Beauty store online or find it on the Sephora app while supplies last.