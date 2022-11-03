Selena Gomez wowed in a glamorous purple gown that showed off her incredible figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Selena Gomez exuded glam and style at the premiere of her much-anticipated documentary My Mind & Me in Los Angeles last night.

The 30-year-old posed up a storm in a stunning, figure-hugging purple gown for the event.

For over 15 years, Selena has been gracing red carpet events wearing some truly gorgeous ensembles – and last night was no exception.

The actor can rock any kind of look – from sizzling swimsuits to glittery minidresses.

Stepping out on the red carpet for the premiere of her documentary My Mind & Me, Selena was a vision in purple.

The brunette beauty slipped into a tea-length one-shoulder gown of magenta silk that hugged every inch of her sensational figure.

The stunning ensemble also had a draped bow on the shoulder, adding a playful touch to the look.

Her shoes were just as glam as the gown, as she opted for jewel-encrusted stilettos that sparkled in the light.

Selena looked sensational in the purple number. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

For accessories, Selena went heavy on even more sparkles, including colorful chandelier earrings, a box clutch, and a cocktail ring.

She finished off the look by styling her chocolate brown locks in an elegant updo.

Selena Gomez’s documentary My Mind & Me

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, Selena’s new documentary follows Selena’s health journey over the course of six years, including her struggles with lupus, depression, and anxiety.

One particularly devastating time in her life was marked by an episode of psychosis in 2018, something she opened up about in an interview with Rolling Stone today (November 3).

The Grammy nominee revealed how she heard voices and experienced severe long-term paranoia during the episode – and was eventually diagnosed as bipolar.

“It took a lot of hard work for me to (a) accept that I was bipolar, but (b) learn how to deal with it because it wasn’t going to go away,” she said.

Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty & Wondermind

Aside from her successful acting credits and chart-topping hits, Selena has also proven to be a savvy businesswoman.

Over the past few years, she has launched a beauty company, created a mental wellness app, and much more.

In 2021, Selena launched Rare Beauty, a line of vegan and cruelty-free makeup products.

The items are sold globally through partners like Sephora and SpaceNK.

According to TooFab, the company made $60 million in profits in just one year.

While Selena is undoubtedly making a profit off her successful company, her aim is to actually raise $100 million over the next decade for mental health support in underprivileged communities, as she told Bustle.

More recently, Selena launched Wondermind along with her mother Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson, the founder, and CEO of The Newsette.

Wondermind is a mental fitness platform and has the aim of “democratizing and destigmatizing mental health.”