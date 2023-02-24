Selena Gomez looked stunning in a tight black dress, but she “thought maybe it was too much.”

The stunning singer had her hair pulled back into a chic ponytail on a night out.

The Rare Beauty founder sipped a cocktail and played with her hair in the snap she shared with her Instagram followers.

Selena gazed into the camera and accessorized the look with chunky silver earrings.

In the caption, the singer said she is taking a break from social media and said she previously deleted the post.

“I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social)”

The photo went viral, clocking over 13.6 million likes from her followers with over 170,000 comments.

Selena Gomez models Rare Beauty products

Selena shared her bronzer routine in a video for her cosmetics and skincare brand, Rare Beauty.

In the video, the 30-year-old put on the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in Happy Sol.

She is seen expertly putting dabs on the bronzer on her forehead, nose bridge, and cheeks before blending it with a brush for a gorgeous finish.

In another Rare Beauty video, the Come & Get It singer revealed a little bit of an easter egg in one of her brand’s products.

The caption reads, “We can confirm that YES, there is a little heart on the applicator of Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 🫶 Have you spotted it yet?”

Selena holds the brush to the camera to show the heart-shaped print in the blush stick.

Rare Beauty recently launched its Spring collection with products such as the Positive Light Under Eye Brightener, Sincerely Me Mini Eye Essentials, and the Positive Light Precision Highlighter Brush.

Selena Gomez joined a star-studded Vanity Fair cover

Selena was among 12 Hollywood stars to make the Vanity Fair Hollywood Cover shoot earlier this month.

She joined Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Ana de Armas, Jonathan Majors, Keke Palmer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Julia Garner, Regé-Jean Page, Emma Corrin, Hoyeon, and Jeremy Allen White.

The singer and actor shared the cover photo on her Instagram page and gushed about getting the opportunity.

“I remember being a little girl picking up these special editions of @vanityfair covers dreaming I would be apart of such a talented, inspiring, captivating, game-changing and wonderful group of actors/entertainers.”

She was interviewed about her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me and her mental health struggles and career ambitions.