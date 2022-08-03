Selena Gomez slips into a sizzling black swimsuit on a yacht

Singer Selena Gomez rocked a black bikini in her latest video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Selena Gomez put her admirable figure in a black swimsuit as she vacationed on a luxurious yacht in Positano, Italy.

The 30-year-old singer looks better than ever and has been keeping busy with multiple ventures.

She recently launched her own cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, which has been a hit with her fans.

In terms of her career, the actress is set to take on Malibu in Season 4 of Selena + Chef — a series in which she learns cooking from some of the world’s top chefs including Nick DiGiovanni, Kristen Kish, Priya Krishna, Gordon Ramsay, and Rachael Ray.

Gomez is also reportedly working on developing a Working Girl reboot with 20th Century in a producer role.

When she’s not working on her new projects, Gomez has surely up-ticked her social media activity since taking a break from the internet world.

Selena Gomez sizzles in a swimsuit for a TikTok video

Gomez shared a new TikTok video, which quickly racked up 11.8 million views.

“What part of my face says talk to me?” Gomez lip-syncs in the clip, continuing, “None, absolutely none.”

The Rare Beauty founder’s stunning facial features were on full display in the video as she had her hair pulled back in a bun and accessorized with stylish gold hoops.

She used her Optimist 4-in-1 Prime and Set Mist while soaking up some sun on the luxury yacht.

Selena makes a Rare Beauty announcement for her Brazilian fans

Gomez continues to expand her cosmetic brand, which hit the shelves in the UK in February.

She recently announced that her products have become available in Brazil with an Instagram post.

Rare is a cruelty-free and vegan beauty brand that offers foundation, mascaras, and full makeup sets.

While there are many celebrity beauty brands to choose from, Gomez has over 330 million Instagram followers and was the first celebrity to hit over 100 million on the social media platform.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, Gomez, who has been open about her mental health struggles, revealed that she wants to use the brand to support causes she cares about.

“My hope with Rare Beauty is that we have open conversations around beauty and mental health and can change the industry by breaking down unrealistic standards of beauty together. That’s why launching Rare Impact alongside the brand was so important to me,” she said to the publication.

“ We created the Rare Impact Fund to help supply more people with more resources that support their mental health,” she continued. “1% of all Rare Beauty sales is dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund – and with our launch in the UK, Space NK will be donating an additional 1% of their Rare Beauty sales.”