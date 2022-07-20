Selena Gomez sits on Cara Delevigne’s lap in a glittery minidress

Selena Gomez cuddled up to co-star Cara Delevingne. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne snuggled up together as they promoted the new season of Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building.

The pair looked super close as Selena sat on Cara’s lap in a glittering mini dress with a halter neck. Her short hair was down with curls, and she happily smiled along with her friend.

Cara had her short hair down, a red lip, and famous dark eyebrows on display. She covered up in an oversized fur jacket, though the rest of her outfit was not visible.

The Instagram photo, which has since been deleted, was captioned “Mabel and Alice” in reference to their characters on the show, and it received over 62k likes.

The famous friends appeared happy in each other’s company as they happily smiled at the camera.

They sat on a chair in front of a colorful background from the set, with a wood floor and a palm tree in the background.

Selena Gomez posted a second photo of herself with Cara Delevingne

Despite deleting the Instagram photo, Selena posted another pic with Cara later, in which they looked close again.

Selena Gomez sat on Cara Delevingne’s lap as they filmed Only Murders in the Building. Pic credit: @selenagomez/Instagram

Cara looked up at the camera while wearing a blue outfit with long, elbow-length gloves and looked up at the camera with a small smile.

Her hair was slicked back in a low bun, and her eye makeup was dark with a red lip. She held on to Selena’s wrist as they sat next to each other.

Selena wore her hair in a curly ponytail with gray eyeshadow and a glittery silver dress with cutouts on the sides.

She kissed Cara on the cheek, clearly letting her followers know the pair are extremely close.

In a second photo, Selena laughed at the camera as Cara joked around, licking her cheek.

She captioned the photo, which had over 2 million likes, “Mabel & Alice Check out this week’s episode! @onlymurdershulu.”

Selena spoke about her experience working with comedy veterans

The picture was taken during the premiere of Only Murders in the Building, season 2. During the new season, Cara will play an art gallery owner who will be a new love interest for Mabel.

As for working with her co-stars, comedy veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena spoke about the experience to Vanity Fair while on the red carpet for the premiere.

She claimed she had learned a ton from the comedy duo, telling the publication, “I’m always hoping that I can keep up with them. The goal is to always just try to make a joke, and I do ask if they think something is funny, and if they don’t, they are honest with me. It’s actually really nice. I do feel like I get to learn a lot.”