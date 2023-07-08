Selena Gomez shows off curves in bronze swimsuit alongside BFF Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez is enjoying her hot girl summer.

The Calm Down singer just shared a carousel of photos while hanging out with bestie Nicola Peltz and in them, the ladies were enjoying a bit of fun in the sun.

In the very first snap, Selena is all smiles while lying on her stomach, facing the camera. Nicola makes a kiss face with her lips as they enjoy some time outside together.

They’re both wearing swimsuits, with Nicola’s being a tiny white bikini and Selena looking absolutely radiant in a bronze one-piece that you can see much better in slide three.

The second slide shows Selena and Nicole snuggled up on a couch, looking cozy in oversized shirts and white pajama pants.

Selena is by herself in the last slide, wearing the same bronze swimsuit while leaning against the pool to take a photo with her dog.

She opted not to caption the photo share, and in less than 24 hours, Selena racked up more than 7 million likes.

Selena Gomez attends Taylor Swift’s epic Fourth of July party

It looks like Selena Gomez had a busy week because, right after she shared her fun time with Mrs. Brooklyn Beckham, she also dropped some iconic photos with another best friend, Taylor Swift.

Taylor, Selena, and a group of close friends celebrated their independence in style on July 4, posing in just their swimwear for a photo shared on Taylor’s IG on Friday.

Selena reshared the second slide in that set, a collage of pics featuring Taylor, Selena, Sydney Ness, Ashley Avignone, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim enjoying the national holiday at Taylor’s Rhode Island home.

Este ensured fans knew that the women were celebrating their freedom as single ladies, captioning the snap “single summer never looked so good” in a reshare to her Instagram Story.

Selena Gomez had a fallout with one good friend

There is one friend we really hope Selena Gomez can make amends with — Francia Raisa.

Selena and Francia used to be incredibly close, especially after the How I Met Your Father actress saved Selena’s life by donating a kidney to her former bestie.

It’s no secret that Selena battles Lupus, a disease that causes the body to attack its own tissues and organs. Due to Lupus, Selena needed a new kidney, and her friend was there to share.

Which is why it was such a huge surprise earlier this year when Francia unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

With tons of speculation about the state of their friendship, Fracia’s father was asked if there was beef, and he fueled the flames even further with his answer.

He told the Spanish news program Primer Impacto that Selena and Francia had a falling out over Selena’s drinking, as his daughter was upset that she would choose to imbibe after receiving her donor kidney.

It’s not clear if that’s true, as Selena and Francia have been shy about sharing the details of their friendship. Still, they aren’t appearing together on Instagram in happy holiday snaps, which would undoubtedly make the Selenators happy.