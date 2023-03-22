Selena Gomez has a lot to be happy about right now.

In addition to becoming the most followed female on Instagram with over 400 million followers, she also entered the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100 with her single Calm Down, a collaboration with Rema.

The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker is now back to filming Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building for another season.

In Selena’s latest Instagram post, she shared fun behind-the-scenes photos that didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

“I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu,” she wrote in her caption.

In the span of 18 hours, her upload racked up more than 10.2 million likes and over 50,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 402 million followers.

Selena Gomez stuns in a bridal dress

In an IG post consisting of two pics, Selena stunned in a white wedding dress that featured a jeweled bodice.

The item of clothing was strapless and had a sheer netted layer over the top with a floral pattern.

Selena teamed the ensemble with elegant white gloves and lace-up boots of the same color with chunky black soles.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actor accessorized with dangling earrings and pulled most of her brunette locks up while resting the front down.

In the first slide, Selena was captured sitting on the floor with her legs parted on what looked to be on the set of Only Murders in the Building. She raised her hands in the air and held a can of Coca-Cola in her left hand.

Selena gazed directly at the camera lens with a radiant smile and looked to be living her best life.

In the next frame, she was snapped in the setting alongside a crew member. Selena continued to smile and lifted her right hand under her chin.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is an international success

Since launching her own beauty line, Rare Beauty, Selena has been able to expand her brand internationally.

In January, Rare Beauty announced their products were now available in Europe.

Selena can be seen modeling their Silky Touch Highlighter, Precision Highlighter Brush, and Under Eye Brightener from their Positive Light collection for their Instagram announcement.

In the beauty shot, she scraped back her dark hair and dazzled in a silvery long-sleeved sequined garment while accessorizing with large hoop earrings.

On the brand’s website, Positive Light products start from $7.50.