Selena Gomez proves Barbiecore fashion is here to stay as she stuns in a recent photo.

In 2022, Gomez reprised the voice role of Mavis in the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

She has also returned to music since her 2020 album release My Mind & Me, which is a single for her documentary film, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, released last month.

Selena attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty after she made a surprise cameo during Steve Martin and Martin Short’s monologue.

She is pictured in an all-pink ensemble rocking a pink sweater, platform boots, and skintight leggings.

The stunning singer and actress had her hair in a stylish ponytail and accessorized with large gold hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez opens up about the meaning behind her latest single

Gomez opened up about her power ballad My Mind & Me which is the soundtrack for her critically-praised documentary.

In an interview with Variety, the singer said the song is sending a message to those who struggle with mental health.

“That’s what I feel I am meant to do, just to be able to say, ‘Hey, I know what that feels like — I hate that feeling — and I see you,’” she said.

The doc follows her struggles with fame and her struggles with her physical and mental health after battling lupus and bipolar disorder.

It covers six years of her life and shows personal moments in which she deals with her emotions.

To add authenticity to the song, Selena shared her diary with the song’s writing team, Amy Allen, Jon Bellion, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, and Jordan K. Johnson.

She said to Variety that her decision to share her diary was because it was easier than talking about her feelings.

The documentary shares footage of how the song came together. The outlet notes that it was written and recorded in just four days.

Selena Gomez is glammed up for Rare Beauty announcement

Selena shared a stunning glam shot to promote a new product from her Rare Beauty cosmetic line.

Gomez launched the vegan and cruelty-free make-up brand last year and has continued to add products since.

In her latest Instagram post, Gomez shared a stunning photo in which she is pictured applying makeup.

“My new @RareBeauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter & Brush is here. It feels like silk on your skin and is super lightweight -never seen a highlighter like this before. Available tomorrow or shop it early now only on the @Sephora app.

In the IG snap, she poses with her highlighter and precision brush from her product line.