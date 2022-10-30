Selena Gomez returns to Waverly Place for a nostalgic share

Selena Gomez returned to Waverly Place as she reminded fans where it all began with a heartwarming post that evoked feelings of nostalgia. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Selena Gomez returned to her Disney Channel roots in an emotional share posted on social media today.

The actress has come a long way from her Wizards of Waverly Place days, but she has shown that she hasn’t forgotten where she came from or that show that has stayed in the hearts of millions.

Selena posted the single photo on her Instagram for her 353 million followers on the platform.

The photo showed Selena as she looked up at a street sign which read, “Waverly Pl.”

The former Barney star kept things casual with a loose long-sleeve white sweater.

She wore a messenger bag over the shirt, with a strap that crossed her torso.

Selena Gomez gets nostalgic in Waverly Place return

Selena paired the white sweater with white and gray striped zebra pants.

Selena’s brown hair featured bangs and a short look, with tresses falling just past her shoulders.

Her caption read, “Where it all began.”

Selena quickly received 790k likes for the post, attracting attention from all over the internet. Many of those double-taps were likely from her fans who have followed her over the years.

New Yorkers likely recognize the neighborhood as Greenwich Village, the chic section of Manhattan where Waverly Place is located.

Although Selena wrapped her Disney show nearly one decade ago, she now stars in another series based in New York in a full circle moment.

Selena Gomez stars in Only Murders in the Building

Selena’s latest series debuted in 2021 on Hulu, Only Murders in the Building.

Season 1 featured ten episodes and followed three strangers who happened upon a gruesome scene. The three strangers were played by Selena, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Luckily, the show was well-received commercially and critically, leading to a second season.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building debuted in June 2022 and also featured 10 episodes, with the final show airing in August. The second season also received favorable reviews, leading to the third season, which hasn’t yet been filmed.

Selena revealed that joining the cast was a no-brainer.

She told Glamour in 2021, “The writers had mentioned my name, so I met them via Zoom, and they explained the concept of the series, which I thought was brilliant.”

She continued, “First off, I love true crime. I’m such a fan of true crime—I’ve been to CrimeCon, I go to escape rooms. I love the adrenaline of a mystery. So that was a no-brainer for me.”