Selena Gomez reflects on 2015 nude album cover, claims she was ‘ashamed’

Selena Gomez reflected on being sexualized in the industry and being ashamed of her nude album cover.

Selena Gomez reflected on her sexuality and the label the industry tried to put on her at the beginning of her career, even claiming she felt “ashamed” at one point after posing nude for an album cover.

Selena got her start on the Disney Channel, so it’s no surprise that she felt a certain amount of trepidation when it came to who she wanted to be for the foreseeable future.

Selena Gomez claimed she tried to take control of the narrative

The Lose You to Love Me singer spoke about this during a roundtable talk for The Hollywood Reporter, along with Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Quinta Bruson.

The 29-year-old triple threat actress, singer, and producer was asked how her Disney persona factors into her career decisions these days, and she said, “But I took control of the narrative of my life once I started becoming older because growing up, I didn’t really have a choice.”

She claimed there are “certain boundaries” she sets for herself, and she’s “got to do what’s best” for her.

Selena said she felt ashamed of her nude cover for 2015 album Revival

During the discussion, which focused on a variety of things, including the projects the talented women are working on, Amy Schumer commented on the fact that Selena “was sexualized at such a young age” and that she had rejected that label, and found her own “style” and “presence.”

Referring to her 2015 album cover for Revival, in which Selena sits completely naked in a black and white photo, she responded, “It’s really unfair. I actually did an album cover, and I was really ashamed after I did it.”

She claimed she wasn’t pleased with her decision to do that, and she clarified, “I’m not an overly sexual person. Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else. It can be for me.”

Selena revealed she doesn’t like to use Instagram anymore

Selena revealed she doesn’t even go on Instagram anymore and was even emailed by the social media platform because she had mentioned that in so many interviews.

She told the other women that it’s impossible to even look like anyone on there, saying, “I don’t find it attainable, and the moment I’m not on it, everything else becomes real.”

Selena posed with the other women in an array of red or yellow outfits, with the 13 Reasons Why producer sporting a red and white checked dress with a matching blazer. Her hair was styled in a long bob with bangs, and she accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Selena currently stars in the hit comedy series Only Murders In The Building

She currently stars in the hit Hulu comedy series, Only Murders In The Building, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Season 2 will stream on the platform on June 28.

Amy Schumer will guest star in the upcoming season, as well as Cara Delevingne and Tina Fey.