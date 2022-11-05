Selena Gomez looks beautiful in a smokey eyeshadow look and nude lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/StarMaxWorldwide

Actress and singer Selena Gomez has had a very hard couple of years.

She recently decided to share her journey in a very emotional documentary for Apple TV+, My Mind & Me.

She even gave her fans two months’ worth of a free subscription to the platform so that they could watch it.

The songwriter attended the premiere of her documentary, which she said she had only watched a few parts of. Other big celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Olivia Rodrigo were seen leaving the event.

As for Gomez, she looked extremely beautiful wearing a shiny silk purple one-shoulder dress that had a big bow on her right side and a thin strap on the other.

The dress fit her body and completion perfectly, giving her a sweet and sophisticated look.

Selena Gomez dresses up in purple gown for her documentary premiere

To accessorize this outfit, she chose a long multicolored pair of earrings, a large ring adorning her orange manicure, and a silver sparkly clutch.

Her dark hair was parted to the side and slicked back into a bun.

For her makeup, she opted to go with a dark smokey eye look, rosy cheeks, and glossy natural lips.

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in a long purple gown for the premiere of her documentary. ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Selena Gomez talks about her mental health journey and ‘My Mind & Me’ documentary

The 30-year-old has been working since she was only a seven-year-old girl.

She first started her career on the show Barney & Friends, where she ended up meeting fellow Disney Channel star Demi Lovato. After years on the show, she landed the role that rose her to stardom, Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Ever since then, her life has been plastered all over the media, as well as her personal relationships. Her name has also been tied to her ex-boyfriend, Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

With this new documentary titled My Mind & Me, Gomez told the story from her side, touching on her health, personal life, and struggles with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Gomez spoke to Rolling Stone about this new project which just debuted today November 4. Apparently, the singer almost didn’t sign off on the release of this documentary, “I’m just so nervous. Because I have the platform I have, it’s kind of like I’m sacrificing myself a little bit for a greater purpose. I don’t want that to sound dramatic, but I almost wasn’t going to put this out. God’s honest truth, a few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure I could do it.”

Watch My Mind & Me only on Apple TV+.