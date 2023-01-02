Selena Gomez stunned in a strapless bikini as she enjoyed New Year’s Eve with pals Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Selena Gomez is going out with a bang and wrapping up 2022 while partying on the beach with pals.

After the release of her documentary My Mind and Me at the beginning of November, it’s been a breath of fresh air to see the Only Murders in the Building star looking happy and smiling — appearing to go into 2023 on a healthy note.

After suffering from lupus and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, both of which Selena was seen battling throughout the documentary, the singer appears to be in a good place as she goes into 2023.

Selena spent time with friends on a boat, frolicked on the beach, and was seen cuddling up to Nicola Peltz-Beckham and her husband Brooklyn.

The Lose You to Love Me singer posted a “photo dump” from her New Year’s celebrations, which included shots of her smiling in front of her friends, sticking her tongue out, and doing funny poses.

Throughout the series, Selena was seen playing around, including getting competitive in a game of Jenga with Brooklyn.

The last shot showed a body-confident side to Selena in which she was seen climbing up to the boat from the water in a strapless bikini top with her curvy physique looking sensational in matching bottoms.

Selena Gomez shows off friendship with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

The friendship between Selena, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and her husband Brooklyn was shown as she posted several shots of the trio hugging and cuddling together.

In the caption, she joked, “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”

It’s unclear if the boat trip was taken before or after the stroke of midnight, but Selena previously posted shots from New Year’s Eve in which she stunned in a glittering minidress by Maison Valentino.

The singer posed with Nicola in matching dresses from the brand, looking like they were ready to party and count down.

Beforehand, she shared another carousel full of black and white images of all the friends partying together as they lit sparklers, watched fireworks, and laughed, clearly enjoying their New Year’s celebrations.

In the caption, Selena gushed, “Happy New Years y’all! You have no idea how much I love you all and appreciate you!”

Selena is the founder of cosmetics brand Rare Beauty

Selena is the founder of Rare Beauty, a cosmetics brand whose platform is all about challenging unrealistic expectations of beauty and promoting self-acceptance.

Therefore, the makeup formulas are light, airy, and breathable, accentuating the beauty of whoever is wearing it rather than covering anything up.

Selena recently advertised the new Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter & Brush on her Instagram, looking like a goddess as she applied the brand’s makeup in front of a pink background.

Best sellers for the brand include the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush which retails for $23 and the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer which costs $25.