Selena Gomez in braless sundress gets cooking

Selena Gomez poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Selena Gomez is upping her cookware game and stunning in a braless sundress. The Only Murders in the Building star has spent much of the pandemic proving that acting and singing aren’t her only talents – the Rare Beauty founder is also a hit with her cooking series, and there’s more stemming from it.

Posting to Instagram, the Wolves hitmaker today announced she’s launching her own range of cookware as she collaborates with Our Place. The photoshoot promoting it all brought in over 1.5 million likes in four hours.

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in new cookware collab promo

Gomez was all smiles as she opened indoors and wearing a v-neck green dress. The Selena + Chef star posed holding up a dumpling with wooden implements and standing over a cute red pot, also sending out an equally cute smile as she rocked hoop earrings.

The gallery continued with a big cookware showoff – fans saw the ex to Justin Bieber outdoors with her merch, cooking away in a red peasant dress, plus parading towards the camera in a braless blue sundress while carrying a blue frying pan and matching lid. Here, the brunette was amid an attractive outdoor terrace setting as she flaunted her enviable figure.

A caption confirmed the post to be a paid partnership.

“FINALLY can share my collection with @ourplace!” Gomez opened.

The Texas-born star continued:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s a celebration of all ways we cook- as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously. Our Place is immigrant and women-owned, rooted in building a bigger table.” Showing a good heart, she added: “We’ll be donating 10% from all profits to expand mental health services with @rarebeauty’s Rare Impact Fund. Time to get cooking!”

Selena Gomez just keeps on stunning

Love for the collab and for Selena is flying in from fans, but also from those working with her. “It’s been such a joy working with Selena. Having binge-watched her HBO Max home cooking show Selena + Chef, I loved how she approached cooking as a way to learn and connect with others. We wanted to have fun with this collection and encourage others to do the same in the kitchen,” Our Place founder Shiza Shahid told Harper’s Bazaar.

Noting the Lupus sufferer and mental health warrior’s challenges through the years, she added: “Working with Selena was a dream come true. Her dedication to working on mental health issues, her genuine passion for home-cooking, and her love for her family and friends —who joined her on the set of the Our Place shoot—made everything about the collaboration so authentic and joyful.”