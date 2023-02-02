Selena Gomez goes make-up free to show her natural look

Selena Gomez showed her natural beauty and went without makeup in new photos.

While some celebrities share their make-up-free moments, most are seen on the red carpet or on television appearances after a full glam done by a team of experts.

Gomez has never shied any from being vulnerable on social media and looked sensational in a trio of bare-faced photos.

The Rare Beauty founder also let her natural curls flow for a complete pre-glam look.

She shared the photos with her 375 million Instagram followers in which she appeared to be on downtime with casual clothing.

Captioning the photographs “me,” she posed looking relaxed and proved celebrities are not exempt from getting an occasional pimple.

The post received over 7.3 million likes and over 70,000 comments.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has given her audience a healthy dose of reality.

Selena Gomez took to TikTok last August to declare that “real stomachs” are back as she stunned in a swimsuit while vacationing in Italy.

In the clip, she lip-synched back, “I’m not sucking s**t in. Real stomachs is coming the f**k back, okay?”

Selena Gomez models an eye brightener from Rare Beauty

Just before Christmas, Gomez stunned in an ad for a product from her makeup and skincare line, Rare Beauty.

She posed with full glam with the Positive Light Under Eye Brightener and made the announcement in the caption.

“Meet my new Positive Light Under Eye Brightener. This super lightweight formula instantly brightens, hydrates, and awakes your under eyes, she wrote, continuing:

“You can wear it on its own or layer it over your concealer for an extra brightening effect.”

The product comes in a variety of shades for different skin tones and currently retails at $24.

Selena Gomez teams up with Stacy Abrams for a music documentary

Gomez and Stacey Abrams are working together for a Discovery+ documentary called Won’t Be Silent.

According to Deadline, “The film is a love letter to the women in music who have used their voices to change the course of history with their art and activism.”

Gomez recently released a well-received autobiographical documentary, My Mind & Me, in which she opened up about her life and gave the audience a behind-the-scenes look at her music process.

Won’t Be Silent aims to showcase women behind impactful music that inspires millions, and it will be directed by Kristi Jacobson.