Selena Gomez is getting vulnerable as she shares insight into her life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Selena Gomez showed another side of her dynamic personality in a recent photoshoot, which she shared.

The Only Murders in the Building actress posted pictures from her Rolling Stone spread after she graced the cover of the magazine’s latest edition.

The photoshoot was for the magazine’s latest issue, which is on newsstands now. The issue was titled, The Agony and Honesty of Selena Gomez.

Selena shared seven pictures from the Rolling Stone shoot for her 354 million Instagram followers.

Selena rocked a black dress in the first photo and sat backward on a chair with her feet pointed.

She placed her arms on her legs and pointed her elbows outward as she struck a pose with wood panels in the background. Selena’s dark locks were slicked back as her long hair cascaded down her back.

Selena Gomez shares intimate look in Rolling Stone

The second picture showed Selena’s Rolling Stone cover. The actress looked angelic in white with her hands on either side of her head. She wore a white long-sleeve and silver bangles on both wrists over her sleeves. Selena sported a natural beat on the cover, with glossy lips, rosy cheeks, and mascara.

The next shot showed Selena using her hands as a pillow, wearing a white, flowy ensemble.

A spotlight shined down on Selena in the next photo as she crossed her legs in a red, off-the-shoulder gown. She sat on a bench and placed one bare foot against the wall with the other foot pointed toward the ground. In the caption, Selena explained the importance of the photo shoot, and she also shared that it was a difficult experience.

She wrote, “Sharing my story has not been easy. Thank you @jalexmorris for having such an open conversation with me about not just my story but yours too. It’s a reminder of exactly why I chose to share ‘My Mind & Me.'”

Selena also thanked the team of hairstylists, photographers, and creative minds who helped make the shoot possible.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty mental health message

As Selena continues to open up, she has made it her mission to promote mental health awareness as the founder of Rare Beauty.

Selena told Glamour, “Creating this brand was a way to have open conversations around beauty and mental health and can change the industry by breaking down unrealistic standards of beauty together.”

One of Selena’s products is her Kind Words Lip Range. Her lip products have positive names, which she called “Rare Reminders.”

The Rare Reminders have affirmations of self-love and positivity, aligning perfectly with Selena’s mental health message.

The singer’s new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, is available on AppleTV+ now.