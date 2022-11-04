Selena Gomez at the 2022 season 2 premiere of Only Murders In The Building. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Amedia

Selena Gomez looked incredible in an oversized cream sweater while promoting her new film.

The fresh-faced actress looked particularly comfortable in her ensemble, which she accessorized with a gold chain.

She wore the sweater off her shoulder, exposing a nude bra.

Her hair rested just below her shoulders in windblown waves.

Selena shared the photo to announce her interview with New Zealand television presenter, Zane Lowe, to discuss her new film.

She captioned the image with the details saying, “I’m opening up about my new film #MyMindAndMe in a candid conversation with @zanelowe. Catch the exclusive conversation tomorrow at 7pm PT on @appletvplus.”

Pic credit: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez’s new film is a documentary

Selena’s new film My Mind and Me is a documentary based on her personal journals.

A preview of the film shows clips of her as a child as well as from recent years.

She opens up about her lupus diagnosis and, ultimately, her kidney transplant. Additionally, the film illustrates her struggles with anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, including her mental health hospital stay.

According to the film description, it follows the singer through six years of her journey “into a new light.”

Selena shared a trailer for her movie in honor of World Mental Health Day.

“Just be who you are Selena,” she said speaking to herself in the preview. “No one cares what you’re doing. It’s about who I am. Being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

The Alek Keshishian-helmed film focuses on the singer’s struggle with accepting herself, starting off the movie during a rehearsal for her 2016 Revival Tour.

My Mind and Me also features a new song by Selena of the same title.

Selena Gomez supports mental health with beauty brand

Selena is the founder of Rare Beauty, a makeup brand about being comfortable in your skin and embracing your imperfections.

Her shop focuses on natural makeup colors and tools to apply the products.

Even more significant, they donate one percent of each sale to support mental health. The Rare Impact Fund helps give people access to the resources they need to support their mental health.

In addition to donating a portion of its sales, Rare Beauty raises additional funds through other means to increase access to mental health services in schools.

You can watch Selena’s new movie My Mind And Me on Apple TV+.